Workaholics
The party never stops while best friends, roommates and coworkers Blake, Adam and Ders try to make their way in the world.
- 01:16S1Exclusive - Office Survival Tips From the Workaholics GuysThe only way to get through work is to get really stoned -- and a phone with good games helps, too.04/01/2011
- 01:04S1Exclusive - The Good Life - UncensoredFor Adam, Blake and Ders, life can't possibly get any better than it is right now.04/06/2011
- 02:25S1The ExchangeAdam, Blake and Ders barter for clean urine.04/06/2011
- 02:32S1Ceiling Tile ChallengeDers challenges Adam and Blake to win clean urine.04/06/2011
- 02:07S1Countdown to VaginatownDers asks the guys for advice on sexting.04/06/2011
- 01:14S1Office Drug TestPanic sets in as the TelAmeriCorp office drug test approaches.04/06/2011
- 01:20S11980s Jock-StyleThere's only one way to kick two old dudes out of your party.04/13/2011
- 02:01S1Horchata TankAdam pressures Ders to spend time in a horchata tank.04/13/2011
- 01:54S1Boy Scout Rule of DsAdam gives Blake advice after he sees another man's penis.04/13/2011
- 01:03S1I'm BarfingAdam takes the ipecac challenge.04/13/2011
- 01:49S1Are You Flexing?The guys brainstorm a way to get out of the office.04/20/2011
- 02:50S1The InterrogationAn office campout takes a strange turn as the guys question two intruders.04/20/2011