The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Biden Predicts Normalcy by Christmas
Season 26 E 60 • 02/17/2021
Touting incoming coronavirus vaccinations throughout the U.S., President Biden predicts America will effectively beat the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of 2021.
Highlight
04:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E58The Daily Show Correspondents Reflect on Lockdown Life
With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout underway, Roy Wood Jr. checks in on Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta and Ronny Chieng to see how they've been spending their year under lockdown.
02/15/2021
Highlight
05:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E58The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Trump Acquitted
Donald Trump is acquitted in his impeachment trial for inciting insurrection at the Capitol, Sen. Mitch McConnell twists his way out of taking a principled stand, and Team Trump celebrates.
02/15/2021
Highlight
06:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E59Winter Storms Batter U.S. & Mardi Gras Becomes Yardi Gras
Winter storms create chaos throughout the U.S., New Orleans scales back Mardi Gras celebrations due to COVID-19, and Dr. Anthony Fauci receives a $1 million award for his pandemic work.
02/16/2021
Highlight
04:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E59CP Time - The History of Black Doctors
Roy Wood Jr. examines Black doctors' overlooked contributions to medical science, including Dr. Charles Drew's blood transfusion research, Dr. Alice Ball's leprosy treatment and more.
02/16/2021
Interview
11:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E59Bill Gates - COVID-19 & "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster"
Bill Gates talks about the current state of the coronavirus crisis, ways to address the myriad challenges posed by climate change and his book "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."
02/16/2021
Highlight
06:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E59The Pandemic Fuels Anti-Asian Racism
Racist attacks against Asian Americans spike during the coronavirus pandemic, and Ronny Chieng provides information about how anyone can fight hate crimes against Asian people in the U.S.
02/16/2021
Interview
08:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E60Heather McGhee - "The Sum of Us"
Heather McGhee talks about her book, "The Sum of Us," which identifies U.S. racism as the root cause of staggering economic inequity and a lower quality of life affecting all Americans.
02/17/2021
Highlight
09:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E60The Texas Energy Crisis Deepens
A devastating winter storm leaves Texans clamoring for basic necessities while taking desperate measures to stay warm, and conservatives grasp for ways to blame the disaster on liberals.
02/17/2021
Highlight
05:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E60Kamala Harris's Historic Vice Presidency and the Divine Nine
Dulce Sloan sits down with three women who belong to a coalition of Black sororities, collectively known as the Divine Nine, to discuss the significance of Kamala Harris's vice presidency.
02/17/2021
Highlight
03:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E60Trump Plaza Hotel Demolished & Trump vs. Mitch McConnell
People pay to watch Trump Plaza in Atlantic City get demolished, and Donald Trump lashes out at Sen. Mitch McConnell for his comments about the former president's role in the Capitol riot.
02/17/2021
Highlight
01:44
Interview
09:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E61Russell Westbrook - The Why Not? Foundation
NBA superstar Russell Westbrook talks about expressing himself through fashion, his docuseries about the Tulsa race massacre of 1921 and nurturing young lives with The Why Not? Foundation.
02/18/2021
Highlight
07:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E61The Daily Showography of Tucker Carlson
The Daily Show dives into the career of Tucker Carlson, tracing his failure-strewn path across the cable news landscape to his embrace of misogyny and white supremacy as a Fox News star.
02/18/2021
Highlight
08:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E61Getting Back to Normal-ish - Remote Education Crisis
After nearly a year of remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the frustration of students and parents reaches a boiling point, and teachers face mounting pressure to return to school.
02/18/2021
Highlight
03:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E61Ted Cruz Jets Off to Cancun, Mexico
As hundreds of thousands of Texans remain without power or clean water while enduring dangerously cold weather, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz seeks refuge in Cancun, Mexico, sparking furious backlash.
02/18/2021
Highlight
01:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E61Mars Rover Looks for Life
The NASA rover Perseverance makes history by touching down on Mars to search for signs of ancient life on the planet.
02/18/2021
Highlight
05:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E62Avian Democracy Is in Peril
Michael Kosta talks to New Zealand bird enthusiasts to get to the bottom of a shocking voter fraud scandal rocking the country's popular Bird of the Year competition.
02/22/2021
Interview
09:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E62Sharon McMahon - Instagramming Facts Via SharonSaysSo
Former teacher Sharon McMahon discusses her popular Instagram account SharonSaysSo, where she provides facts to counter misinformation and debunk prominent conspiracy theories such as QAnon.
02/22/2021
Highlight
04:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E62U.S. Reaches 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths & Foiled "Granny" Plot
America's coronavirus death toll surpasses 500,000, and two women are caught disguising themselves as grannies in order to get early access to a COVID-19 vaccine.
02/22/2021
Highlight
04:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E62Texas Storm Fallout Continues
After returning from his scandalous trip to Cancun, Mexico, Sen. Ted Cruz does some PR-minded volunteer work in winter storm-ravaged Texas, and Texans receive astronomical electricity bills.
02/22/2021
Interview
09:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E63Hugh Evans - Global Citizen Is Tackling Poverty and COVID-19
Global Citizen CEO and humanitarian Hugh Evans discusses his plan to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030 and the challenge of bringing the world together to end the coronavirus pandemic.
02/23/2021
