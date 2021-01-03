The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Let's Get Fiscal - America's Minimum Wage Debate
Season 26 E 68 • 03/03/2021
The Senate Parliamentarian drops a minimum wage hike from the latest COVID-19 relief bill, and Trevor examines why America's minimum wage has remained effectively stagnant since the 1980s.
