The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Introducing The Daily Show's Second Annual Pandemmy Awards
Season 26 E 113 • 09/20/2021
Trevor invites viewers to cast their votes for the most outrageous COVID-19 pandemic moments of the year, in categories such as Best Historical Adaptation, Best Mile High Meltdown and more.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E111Scientists Are Potty-Training Cows
Scientists in Germany successfully potty-train cows as part of an effort to curb the negative environmental effects of livestock waste.
09/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E111Instagram Is Damaging for Teens
An internal study at Instagram found the app has a negative impact on teens' mental health, and the LAPD faces criticism for secretly collecting civilians' social media information.
09/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E111U.S. Drone Strike Kills Aid Worker
A recent drone strike from the U.S. in Afghanistan kills an innocent aid worker, and Trevor examines the massive amount of civilian casualties caused by American air attacks in the country.
09/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E112Terrence Deyalsingh - Trinidad's Health Minister Speaks Out
Trinidad and Tobago health minister Terrence Deyalsingh reacts to Nicki Minaj's suggestion that getting vaccinated for the coronavirus led to testicu-lar swelling for a man on the island.
09/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E112Anderson .Paak Tries His Hand as a Bandleader
Musician Anderson .Paak makes his debut as The Daily Show's one-man band as Trevor covers a school bus shortage in the U.S. caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
09/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E112Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicles
Dr. Anthony Fauci plays damage control in the wake of Nicki Minaj's claim about her cousin's friend in Trinidad getting swollen testicles due to being vaccinated for COVID-19.
09/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E112LeVar Burton - A Life of Literacy and Storytelling
LeVar Burton reflects on his long and expansive career, how his mom ignited his passion for reading and the legions of fans who called for him to become the next "Jeopardy!" host.
09/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E113Taliban on Pedal Boats & The Spotted Lanternfly Menace
California firefighters go to extremes to protect ancient sequoia trees, Taliban members are seen riding pedal boats in Afghanistan, and spotted lanternflies wreak havoc on the East Coast.
09/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E113Burned-Out Nurses Reach Their Breaking Point
A growing number of nurses in the U.S. have become overwhelmed and fed-up by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, leading to staffing shortages in intensive care units.
09/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E113Aly Raisman - "Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light"
U.S. Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman discusses her effort to shine a light on sexual abuse and advocate for her fellow survivors with her documentary special "Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light."
09/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Between the Scenes - Trevor vs. Red Eye Flights
Trevor sounds off about his hatred for late-night "red eye" flights, which force travelers to endure an onslaught of stench from hundreds of sleepy passengers.
09/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E114Pete Aguilar - Getting to the Truth About the Capitol Riot
California Representative Pete Aguilar discusses the congressional committee investigation of the January 6 attack on the Capitol and talks about the plight of refugees in the U.S.
09/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E114TikTok Challenge Incites School Vandalism
A new TikTok trend called the "devious licks" challenge encourages students to try to go viral by engaging in acts of vandalism at their schools.
09/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E114Coronavirus Deaths Surpass Spanish Flu
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpasses that of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed faces criticism for violating her city’s mask mandate at a concert.
09/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E114Can I Make You Late for Work?
Dulcé Sloan kicks off a game show in which she engages busy New Yorkers in charming small talk in the secret hope of making them late for their jobs.
09/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E114France Fumes Over Submarines
A dispute over a submarine deal creates a major diplomatic crisis between France and the U.S., and Trevor shares exclusive footage of what actually goes on at the U.N.
09/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E115The Rise of Water Witches in California
Michael Kosta goes to drought-plagued California to investigate the growing demand for "dowsers," who help desperate farmers search for water via scientifically dubious means.
09/22/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E115Greta Thunberg - The Ongoing Challenge of Climate Change
Climate activist Greta Thunberg discusses the current state of the fight against climate change, lip service from major polluters, and answers random, rapid-fire questions from Trevor.
09/22/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E115New Zealanders Smuggle KFC & Man Faces Prison Over 43 Cents
New Zealand police arrest men suspected of smuggling fried chicken, Facebook promotes itself on its own news feed, and a Pennsylvania man faces a felony charge over a soda purchase.
09/22/2021
