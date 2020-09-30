The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Trump Gets COVID-19 & The White House Offers Mixed Messages
Season 26 E 5 • 10/05/2020
President Trump checks in at Walter Reed hospital after contracting the coronavirus, and evidence suggests he knowingly put hundreds at risk in the days leading up to his hospitalization.
More
Watching
Interview
07:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E3John Cena - Earning Each Day & "Elbow Grease: Fast Friends"
Actor and WWE star John Cena talks about how he keeps himself energized in 2020, determining when to seize opportunities and his empowering children's book "Elbow Grease: Fast Friends."
09/30/2020
Highlight
04:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E3The Joe Biden Earpiece Conspiracy Theory
Conspiracy theorists claim Joe Biden was secretly fed lines at the first presidential debate, but Trevor reveals both candidates were covertly coached, thanks to Desi Lydic and Ronny Chieng.
09/30/2020
Interview
07:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E3Al Sharpton - "Rise Up" & A Stark Choice Facing America
Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, discusses his book "Rise Up" and his lifelong fight for civil rights in America, and offers tactical advice for young protesters.
09/30/2020
Highlight
11:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E3The First Trump-Biden Debate Was a Colossal Train Wreck
The first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden quickly devolves into a display of bickering and personal insults, and Trump makes a shocking refusal to condemn white supremacists.
09/30/2020
Highlight
06:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E4The Micrashell Future Suit
Ronny Chieng talks to Miguel Risueno about the Micrashell future suit, which he developed for pandemic-era partiers, and gets an expert's take on it from epidemiologist Dr. Saskia Popescu.
10/01/2020
Highlight
12:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E4Ireland vs. Subway & Presidential Debates Face Rule Changes
Ireland's Supreme Court rules Subway's bread is not actually bread, a U.K. zoo evicts profanity-spouting parrots, and the Commission on Presidential Debates considers major rule changes.
10/01/2020
Interview
23:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E4Mariah Carey - "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" - Extended Interview
Mariah Carey discusses her memoir and audiobook "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," in which she shares deeply personal stories about her harrowing childhood and the course of her music career.
10/01/2020
Highlight
04:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E5Melania Trump Hates Christmas
Jaboukie Young-White reacts to a secretly taped conversation in which First Lady Melania Trump goes on a profanity-laced tirade about the burden of decorating the White House for Christmas.
10/05/2020
Interview
06:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E5Kat Graham - "Cut Throat City" and Advocating for Refugees
Actor and musician Kat Graham talks about her RZA-directed film "Cut Throat City," her efforts to help refugees as a high-profile member of the UNHCR and celebrating natural Black hair.
10/05/2020
Interview
07:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E5Jason Momoa - "Gather" and His Fight for Indigenous Peoples
Actor Jason Momoa shares how he's coping with quarantine life and discusses "Gather," his documentary about Native American communities' fight to reclaim their food and land rights.
10/05/2020
Highlight
12:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E5Trump Gets COVID-19 & The White House Offers Mixed Messages
President Trump checks in at Walter Reed hospital after contracting the coronavirus, and evidence suggests he knowingly put hundreds at risk in the days leading up to his hospitalization.
10/05/2020
Interview
07:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E6Jason Sudeikis - "Ted Lasso"
Actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis talks about "Ted Lasso," his Apple TV+ series about a brash and clueless American who goes to England to run a soccer team.
10/06/2020
Highlight
06:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E6Trump Leaves Walter Reed as GOP Touts His Virus Experience
After an early discharge from Walter Reed, President Trump and his allies spin his COVID-19 ordeal as a sign of strength, and Trump goes on a P.R. blitz that endangers White House staff.
10/06/2020
Highlight
05:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E6State GOP Leaders Attack Voting by Mail
Roy Wood Jr. talks to Brennan Center for Justice's Myrna Perez and two state officials to learn about efforts to suppress mail-in voting in Republican-led states during the COVID-19 crisis.
10/06/2020
Highlight
08:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E6If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Secretly Ailing Presidents
In light of the lack of transparency about President Trump's current health status, Trevor highlights the long history of American presidents keeping their ailments secret from the public.
10/06/2020
Interview
08:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E7Colin Quinn - "Overstated"
Colin Quinn talks about the current state of New York City, his love for Florida from a standup comedian's perspective and his book "Overstated," in which he roasts all 50 U.S. states.
10/07/2020
Highlight
02:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E7The White House COVID-19 Outbreak Spreads
The coronavirus spreads from the White House to the Pentagon, leading to quarantines for top military leaders and a positive COVID-19 diagnosis for presidential advisor Stephen Miller.
10/07/2020
Highlight
05:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E7Christopher Columbus Statue Controversy
Demonstrators have torn down statues of Christopher Columbus because they see him as a symbol of genocide, but some Italian-Americans decry these protests as an assault on their heritage.
10/07/2020
Interview
06:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E7Alexandra Pelosi - "American Selfie"
Documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi discusses her movie "American Selfie," her firsthand experience with police violence against Black Lives Matter protesters and her hope for the future.
10/07/2020
Highlight
07:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E7The House Urges Tech Breakups & Apple's Mask Emoji Upgrade
A House of Representatives investigation recommends breaking up major internet tech companies, Facebook removes QAnon conspiracy theory accounts, and Apple rolls out a cheerful mask emoji.
10/07/2020
Highlight
06:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E8Trump Objects to Virtual Debate and Claims COVID-19 Immunity
President Trump flatly refuses to take part in a virtual presidential debate with Joe Biden, falsely claims his coronavirus infection will render him immune and touts a so-called cure.
10/08/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021