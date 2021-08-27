Count on It with Dulcé - What's Behind the Sperm Recession?Season 26 E 110 • 09/14/2021
Dulcé Sloan talks to sperm bank director Michelle Ottey and epidemiologist Shanna Swan about what's causing America's sharp decline in sperm volume in humans and animals alike.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 The Daily Showography of Chris Cuomo
The Daily Show traces Chris Cuomo's career as a chest-thumping news bro and highlights the aftermath of his bout with COVID-19 and his ethically dubious advisory role to his brother Andrew.
08/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 HorseyVax Is Horse Medicine for People
Michael Kosta introduces an alternative approach to COVID-19 prevention for vaccine-wary Americans -- and horses.
08/31/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E109Rudy Giuliani's Wild 9/11 Speech & Trump's Boxing Match Gig
Rudy Giuliani goes on an unhinged rant at an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and Donald Trump decides to spend the somber occasion as a commentator for a boxing match.
09/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E109Another Troubling COVID-19 Variant Emerges
The World Health Organization sounds an alarm about the aggressive rise of the Mu COVID-19 variant, and Roy Wood Jr. is seriously freaked out about the implications.
09/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E109Biden's Vaccination Mandate & Republican Backlash
President Biden proposes a sweeping executive order requiring vaccination for a vast majority of employees in the U.S., sparking melodramatic displays of outrage from the GOP.
09/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E109Taco Bell's Bizarre Environmental Initiative
Taco Bell rolls out a program for customers to mail back their used packets of hot sauce in order to prevent the packaging from ending up in a landfill.
09/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E109Anthony Fauci - Countering COVID-19 Vaccine Untruths
Infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses how the effort to sway vaccine-wary Americans may lead to government mandates and talks about his fight against vaccine disinformation.
09/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E110Gabrielle Union - "You Got Anything Stronger?"
Actor, author and producer Gabrielle Union discusses her experience at the 2021 Met Gala and her book "You Got Anything Stronger?," a collection of revealing essays about her life.
09/14/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E110Nicki Minaj's Vaccine Tweet Fallout
Nicki Minaj ignites a frenzy on Twitter with a dubious cautionary tale about her cousin's friend getting swollen testicles due to being vaccinated for COVID-19.
09/14/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E110Larry Elder’s Voter Fraud Claims & Woolly Mammoth Reboot
Trevor covers highlights from the Met Gala, California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder preemptively alleges voter fraud, and scientists announce a plan to resurrect woolly mammoths.
09/14/2021
