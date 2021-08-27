The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Count on It with Dulcé - What's Behind the Sperm Recession?
Season 26 E 110 • 09/14/2021

Dulcé Sloan talks to sperm bank director Michelle Ottey and epidemiologist Shanna Swan about what's causing America's sharp decline in sperm volume in humans and animals alike.
