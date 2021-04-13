The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Skye Fitzgerald - "Hunger Ward"
Season 26 E 84 • 04/15/2021
Director Skye Fitzgerald discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary short film "Hunger Ward," which highlights how children in war-torn Yemen are facing the world's worst famine in decades.
More
Watching
Highlight
08:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E82Please Allow Me to Introduce Yourself - Joe Manchin
Trevor examines the powerful role of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin -- an avowed member of the "radical middle" -- and how he emerged as a major obstacle to the Biden administration's agenda.
04/13/2021
Interview
07:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E82Katherine Maher - Wikipedia's Ongoing Mission
Wikimedia Foundation CEO Katherine Maher reflects on how Wikipedia has evolved into such a trustworthy online resource for free, fact-based knowledge, thanks to a set of core principles.
04/13/2021
Highlight
05:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E82FDA Vaccine Concerns & U.K. Eases COVID-19 Restrictions
The FDA recommends states halt the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine over concerns of a rare side effect, and the Brits hit the pubs to celebrate the end of the U.K. lockdown.
04/13/2021
Interview
06:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E82Travon Free - "Two Distant Strangers"
Comedian, writer and director Travon Free talks about "Two Distant Strangers," his Oscar-nominated short film about a Black man forced to relive the same terrible day over and over again.
04/13/2021
Highlight
05:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E83Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal Plan & Accidental A-Rod Diss
President Biden sets a deadline for U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a top NBA rookie doesn't know who Alex Rodriguez is, and LinkedIn adds job titles for stay-at-home parents.
04/14/2021
Highlight
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E83Policing in America - Daunte Wright & Capitol Riot Update
The police officer who killed Daunte Wright is charged with manslaughter, and a report finds police were instructed not to use their most aggressive tactics during the Capitol insurrection.
04/14/2021
Interview
07:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E83Issa Rae - Launching Life Unseen with LIFEWTR
Actor, writer and producer Issa Rae reflects on wrapping up her series "Insecure," diving into upcoming projects and her creative partnership with LIFEWTR to launch the platform Life Unseen.
04/14/2021
Interview
08:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E83Elizabeth Nyamayaro - "I Am a Girl from Africa" & HeForShe
Former U.N. senior advisor Elizabeth Nyamayaro discusses her memoir "I Am a Girl from Africa," how her childhood near-death experience made her a humanitarian and her HeForShe campaign.
04/14/2021
Highlight
07:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E84The Dangers of Driving While Black
Trevor examines how the threat of deadly police violence against Black drivers compels parents to have "the talk" with their kids about how to safely behave around cops.
04/15/2021
Highlight
07:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E84A Ray of Sunshine - Canada's Bold Olympic Uniforms & More
Canada embraces denim for its Summer Olympics uniform, Disney allows theme park employees to have visible tattoos, and Australia's former prime minister is mistaken for an Uber driver.
04/15/2021
Interview
10:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E84Skye Fitzgerald - "Hunger Ward"
Director Skye Fitzgerald discusses his Oscar-nominated documentary short film "Hunger Ward," which highlights how children in war-torn Yemen are facing the world's worst famine in decades.
04/15/2021
Highlight
03:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E902Who Can Be Trusted?
Jordan Klepper talks to Trump supporters at various rallies about the trustworthiness of the media, the U.S. Constitution and Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
04/19/2021
Highlight
05:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E902Jordan Klepper Reconnects with an Unwavering Trump Supporter
Jordan Klepper chats with Edward X. Young, a staunch Trump supporter and rally frequenter, about his thoughts on the Capitol riot and what's next in the post-Trump era.
04/19/2021
Highlight
05:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E902Behind the Capitol Riot
Jordan Klepper describes his experience reporting in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, before a group of Trump supporters ultimately stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.
04/19/2021
Highlight
05:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E85Thank Me Later - America Has a Foot Problem
Michael Kosta talks to NOAA National Geodetic Survey's Dr. Michael Dennis about America's two different versions of the foot as a unit of measurement, and why it matters.
04/26/2021
Interview
09:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E85Vic Mensa - "I Tape" & Real-World Activism
Chicago-based rapper Vic Mensa talks about his mission to connect Black Americans with members of African countries, his new EP "I Tape" and taking his activist message to the streets.
04/26/2021
Highlight
06:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E852021 Oscars, Gender Reveal Blast & Rioter Caught via Bumble
Trevor covers the 2021 Academy Awards, a gender reveal party in New Hampshire leads to a huge explosion, and police arrest a Capitol rioter with help from the Bumble dating app.
04/26/2021
Highlight
08:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E85Keeping Up with Coronavirus - India's in a Bad Place & More
U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations face a demand problem, India experiences a devastating coronavirus outbreak, and the Biden administration swoops in to provide international aid.
04/26/2021
Highlight
05:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E86Dul-Sayin' - Pioneering Women Rappers
Dulce Sloan highlights trailblazing women rappers whose early contributions to hip hop have largely been forgotten, including Sylvia Robinson, Roxanne Shante and Queen Latifah.
04/27/2021
Interview
12:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E86Tarana Burke and Brene Brown - "You Are Your Best Thing"
Me Too movement founder Tarana Burke and Dr. Brene Brown discuss "You Are Your Best Thing," their collection of essays about trauma, vulnerability and the Black experience.
04/27/2021
You may also like4 Videos
Trailer
01:00
FairviewS1 If It's Happening in Fairview, It's Happening Everywhere
Find out why a small town that's all about community, family and religion has some huge issues on the new Comedy Central series Fairview, premiering Wednesday, February 9.
01/28/2022
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021