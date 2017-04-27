The President Show
April 27, 2017 - Keith Olbermann
Season 1 E 1 • 04/27/2017
The president breaks down who's being nice and who isn't and pays a visit to the "real" New York, and Keith Olbermann stops by to discuss his web series, "The Resistance."
04/27/2017
The President ShowS1 • E3May 11, 2017 - Linda Sarsour
The president reacts to what the crooked media is saying about him, visits an elementary school and sits down with co-founder of the 2017 Women's March Linda Sarsour.
05/11/2017
The President ShowS1 • E4May 18, 2017 - Deepak Chopra
The president receives a visit from a frumpy old friend, gets a guided lesson in meditation and sits down with "You Are the Universe" co-author Deepak Chopra.
05/18/2017
The President ShowS1 • E99A Nation in Pieces
The president tries to overcome his tweeter's block by looking back at some of the best moments from The President Show.
09/21/2017
The President ShowS1 • E18October 19, 2017 - Ana Kasparian
The vice president crafts his own executive order, a psychologist tests the president's mental fitness, and Ana Kasparian of "The Young Turks" discusses media and politics.
10/19/2017
The President ShowS1 • E20November 2, 2017 - Joe Cirincione
The president begins to unravel as he plays Six Degrees of Hillary Clinton, takes a trip to the Land of Fake Believe and talks with nuclear weapons expert Joe Cirincione.
11/02/2017
The President ShowS1 • E22April 3, 2018 - Make America Great-A-Thon
The president lends his famous generosity and unparalleled star power to a variety of causes, combining his love for television with his passion for taking people's money.
04/03/2018
The President ShowS1 • E24A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump
A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump - After losing re-election in 2020, Donald Trump's (Anthony Atamanuik) life enters a tailspin, and years later, a documentary crew attempts to track down his whereabouts.
10/22/2018
