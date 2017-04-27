The President Show

June 22, 2017 - Matt Walsh

Season 1 E 9 • 06/22/2017

The president finds out who's a witch and who isn't, holds auditions for a defense lawyer, and tries an improv scene with "Veep" star Matt Walsh.

The President Show
S1 • E1
April 27, 2017 - Keith Olbermann

The president breaks down who's being nice and who isn't and pays a visit to the "real" New York, and Keith Olbermann stops by to discuss his web series, "The Resistance."
04/27/2017
The President Show
S1 • E2
May 4, 2017 - Dan Savage

The president signs some executive orders that he thought of all by himself, befriends a portrait of Andrew Jackson and talks dirty with "Savage Lovecast" host Dan Savage.
05/04/2017
The President Show
S1 • E3
May 11, 2017 - Linda Sarsour

The president reacts to what the crooked media is saying about him, visits an elementary school and sits down with co-founder of the 2017 Women's March Linda Sarsour.
05/11/2017
The President Show
S1 • E4
May 18, 2017 - Deepak Chopra

The president receives a visit from a frumpy old friend, gets a guided lesson in meditation and sits down with "You Are the Universe" co-author Deepak Chopra.
05/18/2017
The President Show
S1 • E5
May 25, 2017 - S.E. Cupp

The president goes on a journey overseas, shows off his souvenirs from other world leaders and chats with S.E. Cupp about America's mistrust of the media.
05/25/2017
The President Show
S1 • E6
June 1, 2017 - Dr. Michael Eric Dyson

The president shakes up his inner circle and makes a big business deal on the golf course, and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson stops by to discuss white privilege in America.
06/01/2017
The President Show
S1 • E7
June 8, 2017 - Evan McMullin

The president dodges questions about James Comey, visits his pals in the Land of Fake Believe and sits down with former CIA operative Evan McMullin.
06/08/2017
The President Show
S1 • E8
June 15, 2017 - Bassem Youssef

The president turns his daily briefings into a game show and takes a trip to his hometown, and political satirist Bassem Youssef discusses fleeing persecution in Egypt.
06/15/2017
The President Show
S1 • E10
July 13, 2017 - Matt Taibbi

The president addresses the press about a horrible virus plaguing Americans, signs important executive orders and sits down with Rolling Stone reporter Matt Taibbi.
07/13/2017
The President Show
S1 • E11
July 20, 2017 - Joy Behar

The president reacts to what the crooked media is saying about him, meets up with former mobsters and sits down with "The View" co-host Joy Behar.
07/20/2017
The President Show
S1 • E12
July 27, 2017 - Carole Radziwill

The president introduces his fun new White House communications director, finds out what the American people think of him and sits down with reality TV star Carole Radziwill.
07/27/2017
The President Show
S1 • E13
August 3, 2017 - Ana Marie Cox

The president addresses concerns about chaos in the White House, hosts a game night for his best friends and sits down with political columnist Ana Marie Cox.
08/03/2017
The President Show
S1 • E14
August 24, 2017 - DeRay Mckesson

The president breaks down who's being nice and who isn't, visits his friends in the magical Land of Fake Believe and sits down with activist DeRay Mckesson.
08/24/2017
The President Show
S1 • E99
A Nation in Pieces

The president tries to overcome his tweeter's block by looking back at some of the best moments from The President Show.
09/21/2017
The President Show
S1 • E16
September 28, 2017 - Frank Rich

The president looks back on a disastrous week, learns about the impeachment process from Rep. Brad Sherman and sits down with "Veep" executive producer Frank Rich.
09/28/2017
The President Show
S1 • E17
October 5, 2017 - Paul Rieckhoff

The president screams at political pundits on TV, tackles basic training with transgender service members and sits down with veterans advocate Paul Rieckhoff.
10/06/2017
The President Show
S1 • E18
October 19, 2017 - Ana Kasparian

The vice president crafts his own executive order, a psychologist tests the president's mental fitness, and Ana Kasparian of "The Young Turks" discusses media and politics.
10/19/2017
The President Show
S1 • E19
October 26, 2017 - Lindy West

The president plays a spooky round of Prez Your Luck, has a terrifying encounter with the Muellerman and sits down with "Shrill" author Lindy West.
10/26/2017
