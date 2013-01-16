Kroll Show
Secret Room/Ghost Bouncers
Season 1 E 1 • 01/30/2013
Bobby Bottleservice investigates paranormal activity, a couple builds a secret room, and Young Billy Joel goes on an adventure.
Kroll ShowS1 • E2San Diego Diet/Wheels Ontario
Mikey tries to fit in at his new school in Ontario, PubLIZity throws a benefit for canine cancer, and people all over choose the San Diego Diet.
01/16/2013
Kroll ShowS1 • E3Soaked in Success/Armond of the House
Dr. Armond gets a spin-off show, the Rich Dicks go to Mexico, and successful moments are celebrated in traditional football fashion.
01/23/2013
Kroll ShowS1 • E6Too Much Tuna/Yogurt Water
Liz and Liz plan an event for Cultured Yogurt Water, the Rich Dicks go shopping, and Gil and George prank a friend at a diner.
02/06/2013
Kroll ShowS1 • E4Can I Finish?/Armond About Town
A look into the lives of men with ponytails, Fabrice Fabrice on the streets and Dr. Armond's life as a newly single man.
02/13/2013
Kroll ShowS1 • E5Dine & Dash/Roman's Empire
Roman gets a spin-off show, Nick explores dining and dashing, and Gil and George play basketball, which leads to a serious injury.
02/20/2013
Kroll ShowS1 • E7Ice Dating/Car Trouble
Liz B. and C-Czar fall in love on "Ice Dating," the Rich Dicks crash their car, and radio host El Chupacabra talks a rock star out of suicide.
02/27/2013
Kroll ShowS1 • E8Liz's Wedding/Please God
Bobby Bottleservice starts a new venture, Liz and Liz clash when Liz B. gets married, and Ref Jeff runs a bounce house business.
03/06/2013
Kroll ShowS2 • E1Cake Train
C-Czar begins his training at Dad Academy, Liz B. gets a visit from her niece Denise, and Gil and George prank a British nanny.
01/14/2014
Kroll ShowS2 • E2#CanadianSafeSex
Bobby Bottleservice and Peter Paparazzo become gigolos to make some money, and on "Wheels, Ontario," Mikey prepares to lose his virginity.
01/21/2014
Kroll ShowS2 • E3Oh, Armond
Dr. Armond finds himself under house arrest after being accused of murdering his wife, and the Rich Dicks compose a eulogy for Wen's Grampy Goobie.
01/28/2014
Kroll ShowS2 • E4Sponsored by Stamps
Mikey and Tunes experience culture shock while visiting an American university, Nash Rickey tries to reunite his old band, and Ref Jeff makes a new friend.
02/04/2014
