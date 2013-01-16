Kroll Show
Nick Kroll takes on pop culture and the absurdity that comes along with it, one sketch at a time.
- 21:15
S1 • E2
San Diego Diet/Wheels OntarioMikey tries to fit in at his new school in Ontario, PubLIZity throws a benefit for canine cancer, and people all over choose the San Diego Diet.01/16/2013
- 21:15
S1 • E3
Soaked in Success/Armond of the HouseDr. Armond gets a spin-off show, the Rich Dicks go to Mexico, and successful moments are celebrated in traditional football fashion.01/23/2013
- 21:14
S1 • E1
Secret Room/Ghost BouncersBobby Bottleservice investigates paranormal activity, a couple builds a secret room, and Young Billy Joel goes on an adventure.01/30/2013
- 21:15
S1 • E6
Too Much Tuna/Yogurt WaterLiz and Liz plan an event for Cultured Yogurt Water, the Rich Dicks go shopping, and Gil and George prank a friend at a diner.02/06/2013
- 21:14
S1 • E4
Can I Finish?/Armond About TownA look into the lives of men with ponytails, Fabrice Fabrice on the streets and Dr. Armond's life as a newly single man.02/13/2013
- 21:15
S1 • E5
Dine & Dash/Roman's EmpireRoman gets a spin-off show, Nick explores dining and dashing, and Gil and George play basketball, which leads to a serious injury.02/20/2013
- 21:15
S1 • E7
Ice Dating/Car TroubleLiz B. and C-Czar fall in love on "Ice Dating," the Rich Dicks crash their car, and radio host El Chupacabra talks a rock star out of suicide.02/27/2013
- 21:14
S1 • E8
Liz's Wedding/Please GodBobby Bottleservice starts a new venture, Liz and Liz clash when Liz B. gets married, and Ref Jeff runs a bounce house business.03/06/2013