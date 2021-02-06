Crank Yankers
Jimmy Kimmel, Tiffany Haddish & Ron Funches
Season 6 E 15 • 07/21/2022
A woman orders body-positive gingerbread women from a bakery, Terrence prepares a boutique for a visit from Ivanka Trump, and a man wants privacy from his neighbors during nude activities.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E5Bobby Brown, Natasha Leggero & Paul Scheer
Caleb Hearon organizes Hands Across America 2, Bobby Brown deals with a painful rat problem, and Paul Scheer gets a frozen tongue from an ultra-cold smoothie.
06/02/2021
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E6Brian Posehn, Kevin Nealon, Quinta Brunson
The Q-Tip King asks skate store employees if they want in on his scheme, a retirement home tries to complete an old man's bucket list, and the first female jet skier prepares for her debut.
06/09/2021
Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E7Tiffany Haddish, Tracy Morgan & Bobby Moynihan
Trixie Mattel loses a special false eyelash, Tiffany Haddish leads a doughnut shop worker in prayer, and Spoonie Luv (Tracy Morgan) wants to commemorate an intimate moment in ink.
06/16/2021
Full Ep
21:23
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E8Iliza Shlesinger, Heidi Gardner & Jonathan Kimmel
Iliza Shlesinger questions an odd smell after a car wash, Heidi Gardner wants to hire a topless maid to get revenge on a rival, and Jonathan Kimmel provides forklift customer service.
06/23/2021
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E9Bobby Brown, Jimmy Kimmel & Sam Jay
Sam Jay has a creative solution for her girlfriend's loud TV habits, Mike Tyson (Bobby Brown) tells a cryogenics employee his reproductive concerns, and Elmer takes issue with KFC's "hats."
06/30/2021
Full Ep
21:25
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E10Wanda Sykes, Adam Carolla & Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy struggles to retrieve her vehicle from a towing company, Wanda Sykes berates a driving instructor about his stance on road rage, and Adam Carolla needs to give his wife a lift.
07/07/2021
Full Ep
21:22
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E11Tiffany Haddish, Desus & Mero & Jimmy Kimmel
A woman hatches a scheme to get space from a coworker, Elmer wants his late wife's obituary to help him find love, and a cornhole enthusiast explains how the game has changed his life.
07/06/2022
Full Ep
20:33
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E12Adam Carolla, Kathy Griffin & Kyle Dunnigan
A concerned Sunday school teacher calls a bookstore to help them find salvation, Craig looks for professionals to keep him safe from his mother, and a woman wants a lesbian-friendly bird.
07/06/2022
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E13Desus & Mero, Jimmy Kimmel & Natasha Leggero
A woman wants to raise the stakes of her boyfriend's next apology, brothers offer to be employed as a two-for-one deal, and an expecting mother prepares for her baby's race reveal party.
07/13/2022
Full Ep
21:03
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E14Wanda Sykes, JB Smoove & Adam Carolla
Birchum quizzes a carpenter on his occupational expertise, a woman wants to learn French to solve a neighborly dispute, and a nervous caller needs reassurance for her first wax appointment.
07/13/2022
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E15Jimmy Kimmel, Tiffany Haddish & Ron Funches
A woman orders body-positive gingerbread women from a bakery, Terrence prepares a boutique for a visit from Ivanka Trump, and a man wants privacy from his neighbors during nude activities.
07/21/2022
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E16Tracy Morgan, Heidi Gardner & Kevin Nealon
Spoonie Luv calls a pottery store to help him out of a sticky situation, a woman wants a boutique to sabotage her rival, and Niles needs cleanup help after his mom's wild birthday party.
07/21/2022
Full Ep
21:25
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E17Paul Scheer, Wanda Sykes & Adam Carolla
A parent wants to make sure his kid's unique needs are met in day care, brothers want to paint a mural to commemorate their cousin, and Gladys is having embarrassing webcam issues.
07/28/2022
Full Ep
20:52
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E18Tiffany Haddish, Meg Stalter & Bobby Moynihan
A man's CrossFit passion gives him newfound confidence, Niles complains about a yacht club's customer service, and a Christmas fanatic is bothered by a business's lack of holiday spirit.
07/28/2022
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch
Crank YankersS6 • E19Bobby Brown, Heidi Gardner & Jimmy Kimmel
A man thinks he's been permanently affected by a swimming pool, Mike Tyson offers his services to a flower shop, and Terrence wants to help Nicole Kidman conquer her fear of butterflies.
08/03/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:30
South ParkS25 South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert Is Here, You Guys
Held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert features performances by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween, and premieres on August 13 at 10/9c.
07/21/2022
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021