Crank Yankers
The puppet citizens of Yankerville pull one over on real, unsuspecting callers when celebs and comedians get on the phone and have a ball crank calling.
S6 • E1
S6 • E1
Jimmy Kimmel, Annie Murphy & Iliza ShlesingerModel train enthusiasts try to prevent vandalism, an aerial gymnast gets tangled in a silk sling, and Spoonie Luv learns about aphrodisiacs from a New Orleans cooking school.05/05/2021
S6 • E2
S6 • E2
Adam Carolla, Punkie Johnson & Melissa VillaseñorJ.Lo (Melissa Villasenor) needs a luxurious new hat, Shasta gives a helpful heads-up that she'll be shopping while Black, and Trixie Mattel tries to make their tiny boyfriend feel big.05/12/2021
S6 • E3
S6 • E3
Chelsea Peretti, Heidi Gardner & J.B. SmooveA delivery man is hell-bent on dropping off a shipment of 12,000 muffins, a sunbather deals with an infestation of perverted squirrels, and two kids try to swim at a senior center.05/19/2021
S6 • E4
S6 • E4
Jimmy Kimmel, Wanda Sykes & Kathy GriffinTerrence helps Justin Bieber acquire a hippo, Kathy Griffin seeks a sculpture of her ex-husband, Gladys tries to undo her self-acupuncture, and Ron Funches goes to the wrong open house.05/26/2021
S6 • E5
S6 • E5
Bobby Brown, Natasha Leggero & Paul ScheerCaleb Hearon organizes Hands Across America 2, Bobby Brown deals with a painful rat problem, and Paul Scheer gets a frozen tongue from an ultra-cold smoothie.06/02/2021
S6 • E6
S6 • E6
Brian Posehn, Kevin Nealon, Quinta BrunsonThe Q-Tip King asks skate store employees if they want in on his scheme, a retirement home tries to complete an old man's bucket list, and the first female jet skier prepares for her debut.06/09/2021
S6 • E7
S6 • E7
Tiffany Haddish, Tracy Morgan & Bobby MoynihanTrixie Mattel loses a special false eyelash, Tiffany Haddish leads a doughnut shop worker in prayer, and Spoonie Luv (Tracy Morgan) wants to commemorate an intimate moment in ink.06/16/2021
S6 • E8
S6 • E8
Iliza Shlesinger, Heidi Gardner & Jonathan KimmelIliza Shlesinger questions an odd smell after a car wash, Heidi Gardner wants to hire a topless maid to get revenge on a rival, and Jonathan Kimmel provides forklift customer service.06/23/2021
S6 • E9
S6 • E9
Bobby Brown, Jimmy Kimmel & Sam JaySam Jay has a creative solution for her girlfriend's loud TV habits, Mike Tyson (Bobby Brown) tells a cryogenics employee his reproductive concerns, and Elmer takes issue with KFC's "hats."06/30/2021
S6 • E10
S6 • E10
Wanda Sykes, Adam Carolla & Annie MurphyAnnie Murphy struggles to retrieve her vehicle from a towing company, Wanda Sykes berates a driving instructor about his stance on road rage, and Adam Carolla needs to give his wife a lift.07/07/2021