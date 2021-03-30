Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast Moments

Part 2 - Uncensored

Season 1 E 2 • 03/31/2021

Nikki Glaser, Yamaneika Saunders, Sam Morril and others relive the fieriest moments in roast history, from Lisa Lampanelli's iconic insults to Bill Hader's brutal takedowns as Mr. Hollywood.

More

Watching

Full Ep
41:32

Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast Moments
S1 • E1
Part 1 - Uncensored

Roy Wood Jr., Jesus Trejo and more join honorary roastmaster Nikki Glaser to count down the top 100 roast moments of all time, from Jewel's scorching parody to Greg Giraldo's legendary jabs.
03/30/2021
Full Ep
41:59
Sign in to Watch

Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast Moments
S1 • E2
Part 2 - Uncensored

Nikki Glaser, Yamaneika Saunders, Sam Morril and others relive the fieriest moments in roast history, from Lisa Lampanelli's iconic insults to Bill Hader's brutal takedowns as Mr. Hollywood.
03/31/2021
Full Ep
41:59
Sign in to Watch

Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast Moments
S1 • E3
Part 3 - Uncensored

The countdown continues as Nikki Glaser, Bob the Drag Queen and others revisit unforgettable roast moments, from Heidi Klum's personal translator to Betty White's ruthless mudslinging.
04/01/2021
Full Ep
41:46
Sign in to Watch

Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast Moments
S1 • E4
Part 4 - Uncensored

Nikki Glaser, Guy Branum, Dulce Sloan and others revisit more fiery roast moments, from Kathy Griffin's insults toward her hero Joan Rivers to Natasha Leggero's scorching burns at the dais.
04/02/2021
Full Ep
41:59
Sign in to Watch

Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast Moments
S1 • E5
Part 5 - Uncensored

Nikki Glaser, Carly Aquilino and others react to the top 20 roast moments of all time, including Martha Stewart's advice to Justin Bieber and Amy Schumer's takedown of Mike Tyson.
04/03/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021