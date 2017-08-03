The President Show

April 3, 2018 - Make America Great-A-Thon

Season 1 E 23 • 04/03/2018

The president lends his famous generosity and unparalleled star power to a variety of causes, combining his love for television with his passion for taking people's money.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The President Show
S1 • E13
August 3, 2017 - Ana Marie Cox

The president addresses concerns about chaos in the White House, hosts a game night for his best friends and sits down with political columnist Ana Marie Cox.
08/03/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The President Show
S1 • E14
August 24, 2017 - DeRay Mckesson

The president breaks down who's being nice and who isn't, visits his friends in the magical Land of Fake Believe and sits down with activist DeRay Mckesson.
08/24/2017
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The President Show
S1 • E15
August 31, 2017 - Nina Turner

The president praises brave acts by great Americans in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, visits an etiquette school and sits down with Our Revolution President Nina Turner.
08/31/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The President Show
S1 • E16
A Nation in Pieces

The president tries to overcome his tweeter's block by looking back at some of the best moments from The President Show.
09/21/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The President Show
S1 • E17
September 28, 2017 - Frank Rich

The president looks back on a disastrous week, learns about the impeachment process from Rep. Brad Sherman and sits down with "Veep" executive producer Frank Rich.
09/28/2017
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch

The President Show
S1 • E18
October 5, 2017 - Paul Rieckhoff

The president screams at political pundits on TV, tackles basic training with transgender service members and sits down with veterans advocate Paul Rieckhoff.
10/06/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The President Show
S1 • E19
October 19, 2017 - Ana Kasparian

The vice president crafts his own executive order, a psychologist tests the president's mental fitness, and Ana Kasparian of "The Young Turks" discusses media and politics.
10/19/2017
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The President Show
S1 • E20
October 26, 2017 - Lindy West

The president plays a spooky round of Prez Your Luck, has a terrifying encounter with the Muellerman and sits down with "Shrill" author Lindy West.
10/26/2017
Full Ep
21:16

The President Show
S1 • E21
November 2, 2017 - Joe Cirincione

The president begins to unravel as he plays Six Degrees of Hillary Clinton, takes a trip to the Land of Fake Believe and talks with nuclear weapons expert Joe Cirincione.
11/02/2017
Full Ep
41:31
Sign in to Watch

The President Show
S1 • E22
I Came Up with Christmas - A President Show Christmas

The president celebrates the first-ever Christmas (which he created) by becoming a mall Santa, performing in a Nativity play and dodging reporter Bebe Neuwirth's questions.
11/30/2017
Full Ep
41:41
Sign in to Watch

The President Show
S1 • E23
April 3, 2018 - Make America Great-A-Thon

The president lends his famous generosity and unparalleled star power to a variety of causes, combining his love for television with his passion for taking people's money.
04/03/2018
Full Ep
21:59
Sign in to Watch

The President Show
S1 • E24
A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump

After losing re-election in 2020, Donald Trump's (Anthony Atamanuik) life enters a tailspin, and years later, a documentary crew attempts to track down his whereabouts.
10/22/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:22

Out of Office
Out of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity

A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:30

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1
Tooning Out the News Is Coming to Comedy Central

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, the critically acclaimed animated news series, is moving to Comedy Central starting October 5 after The Daily Show.
09/16/2022
Trailer
00:35

South ParkS25
A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021