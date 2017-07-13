The President Show

October 26, 2017 - Lindy West

Season 1 E 20 • 10/26/2017

The president plays a spooky round of Prez Your Luck, has a terrifying encounter with the Muellerman and sits down with "Shrill" author Lindy West.

S1 • E10
The President Show
July 13, 2017 - Matt Taibbi

The president addresses the press about a horrible virus plaguing Americans, signs important executive orders and sits down with Rolling Stone reporter Matt Taibbi.
07/13/2017
S1 • E11
The President Show
July 20, 2017 - Joy Behar

The president reacts to what the crooked media is saying about him, meets up with former mobsters and sits down with "The View" co-host Joy Behar.
07/20/2017
S1 • E12
The President Show
July 27, 2017 - Carole Radziwill

The president introduces his fun new White House communications director, finds out what the American people think of him and sits down with reality TV star Carole Radziwill.
07/27/2017
S1 • E13
The President Show
August 3, 2017 - Ana Marie Cox

The president addresses concerns about chaos in the White House, hosts a game night for his best friends and sits down with political columnist Ana Marie Cox.
08/03/2017
S1 • E14
The President Show
August 24, 2017 - DeRay Mckesson

The president breaks down who's being nice and who isn't, visits his friends in the magical Land of Fake Believe and sits down with activist DeRay Mckesson.
08/24/2017
S1 • E15
The President Show
August 31, 2017 - Nina Turner

The president praises brave acts by great Americans in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, visits an etiquette school and sits down with Our Revolution President Nina Turner.
08/31/2017
S1 • E16
The President Show
A Nation in Pieces

The president tries to overcome his tweeter's block by looking back at some of the best moments from The President Show.
09/21/2017
S1 • E17
The President Show
September 28, 2017 - Frank Rich

The president looks back on a disastrous week, learns about the impeachment process from Rep. Brad Sherman and sits down with "Veep" executive producer Frank Rich.
09/28/2017
S1 • E18
The President Show
October 5, 2017 - Paul Rieckhoff

The president screams at political pundits on TV, tackles basic training with transgender service members and sits down with veterans advocate Paul Rieckhoff.
10/06/2017
S1 • E19
The President Show
October 19, 2017 - Ana Kasparian

The vice president crafts his own executive order, a psychologist tests the president's mental fitness, and Ana Kasparian of "The Young Turks" discusses media and politics.
10/19/2017
S1 • E21
The President Show
November 2, 2017 - Joe Cirincione

The president begins to unravel as he plays Six Degrees of Hillary Clinton, takes a trip to the Land of Fake Believe and talks with nuclear weapons expert Joe Cirincione.
11/02/2017
S1 • E22
The President Show
I Came Up with Christmas - A President Show Christmas

The president celebrates the first-ever Christmas (which he created) by becoming a mall Santa, performing in a Nativity play and dodging reporter Bebe Neuwirth's questions.
11/30/2017
S1 • E23
The President Show
April 3, 2018 - Make America Great-A-Thon

The president lends his famous generosity and unparalleled star power to a variety of causes, combining his love for television with his passion for taking people's money.
04/03/2018
S1 • E24
The President Show
A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump

After losing re-election in 2020, Donald Trump's (Anthony Atamanuik) life enters a tailspin, and years later, a documentary crew attempts to track down his whereabouts.
10/22/2018
