The President Show
A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump
Season 1 E 24 • 10/22/2018
A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump - After losing re-election in 2020, Donald Trump's (Anthony Atamanuik) life enters a tailspin, and years later, a documentary crew attempts to track down his whereabouts.
The President ShowS1 • E13August 3, 2017 - Ana Marie Cox
The president addresses concerns about chaos in the White House, hosts a game night for his best friends and sits down with political columnist Ana Marie Cox.
08/03/2017
The President ShowS1 • E14August 24, 2017 - DeRay Mckesson
The president breaks down who's being nice and who isn't, visits his friends in the magical Land of Fake Believe and sits down with activist DeRay Mckesson.
08/24/2017
The President ShowS1 • E99A Nation in Pieces
The president tries to overcome his tweeter's block by looking back at some of the best moments from The President Show.
09/21/2017
The President ShowS1 • E16September 28, 2017 - Frank Rich
The president looks back on a disastrous week, learns about the impeachment process from Rep. Brad Sherman and sits down with "Veep" executive producer Frank Rich.
09/28/2017
The President ShowS1 • E17October 5, 2017 - Paul Rieckhoff
The president screams at political pundits on TV, tackles basic training with transgender service members and sits down with veterans advocate Paul Rieckhoff.
10/06/2017
The President ShowS1 • E18October 19, 2017 - Ana Kasparian
The vice president crafts his own executive order, a psychologist tests the president's mental fitness, and Ana Kasparian of "The Young Turks" discusses media and politics.
10/19/2017
The President ShowS1 • E19October 26, 2017 - Lindy West
The president plays a spooky round of Prez Your Luck, has a terrifying encounter with the Muellerman and sits down with "Shrill" author Lindy West.
10/26/2017
The President ShowS1 • E20November 2, 2017 - Joe Cirincione
The president begins to unravel as he plays Six Degrees of Hillary Clinton, takes a trip to the Land of Fake Believe and talks with nuclear weapons expert Joe Cirincione.
11/02/2017
The President ShowS1 • E21I Came Up with Christmas - A President Show Christmas
The president celebrates the first-ever Christmas (which he created) by becoming a mall Santa, performing in a Nativity play and dodging reporter Bebe Neuwirth's questions.
11/30/2017
The President ShowS1 • E22April 3, 2018 - Make America Great-A-Thon
The president lends his famous generosity and unparalleled star power to a variety of causes, combining his love for television with his passion for taking people's money.
04/03/2018
The President ShowS1 • E24A President Show Documentary: The Fall of Donald Trump
10/22/2018
