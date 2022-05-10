Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
October 19, 2022 - Cori Bush
Season 1 E 3 • 10/19/2022
Charles M. Blow and the panel react to Herschel Walker flashing a badge on stage, Barack Obama critiques cancel culture, and Congresswoman Cori Bush discusses her book "The Forerunner."
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E1October 5, 2022 - Pete Buttigieg
The TOTN team gets inside the mind of Vladimir Putin and addresses a vicious act of vandalism, and Kylie Weaver talks with Secretary Pete Buttigieg about a possible presidential run in 2024.
10/05/2022
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E2October 12, 2022 Senator Cory Booker
The news team dissects and the week's top headlines, and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker stops by.
10/12/2022
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E3October 19, 2022 - Cori Bush
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E4October 26, 2022 - Eric Adams
The news team breaks down the week's biggest headlines, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams stops by.
10/26/2022
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E5November 2, 2022 - Kirsten Gillibrand
Political correspondent Major Garrett reacts to the attack on Paul Pelosi, Elon Musk takes over Twitter, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses reproductive rights.
11/02/2022
