Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
January 25, 2023 - Bomani Jones
Season 1 E 12 • 01/25/2023
CBS News's Major Garrett discusses the rivalry between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, HBO's Bomani Jones talks about the state of sports, and the team breaks down the week's biggest stories.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:27
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E2October 12, 2022 Senator Cory Booker
The news team dissects and the week's top headlines, and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker stops by.
10/12/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E3October 19, 2022 - Cori Bush
Charles M. Blow and the panel react to Herschel Walker flashing a badge on stage, Barack Obama critiques cancel culture, and Congresswoman Cori Bush discusses her book "The Forerunner."
10/19/2022
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E4October 26, 2022 - Eric Adams
The news team breaks down the week's biggest headlines, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams stops by.
10/26/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E5November 2, 2022 - Kirsten Gillibrand
Political correspondent Major Garrett reacts to the attack on Paul Pelosi, Elon Musk takes over Twitter, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses reproductive rights.
11/02/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E6November 9, 2022 - Ro Khanna
CBS News's Weijia Jiang helps break down the midterm results, Rep. Ro Khanna discusses what the results mean for Democrats, and four conservative men weigh in on reproductive rights.
11/09/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E7November 16, 2022 - Nikki Glaser
New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow and the panel react to Donald Trump announcing a 2024 presidential run, cryptocurrency crashes again, and Nikki Glaser discusses "FBOY Island."
11/17/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E8November 30, 2022 - Bob Woodward
CBS News's Weijia Jiang and the panel discuss Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, President Biden calls for an assault weapon ban, and Bob Woodward discusses Donald Trump's temperament.
11/30/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E9December 7, 2022 - George R.R. Martin
PBS's "Firing Line" host Margaret Hoover reacts to Georgia runoff results, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries takes over as Democratic House leader, and author George R.R. Martin talks "Game of Thrones."
12/07/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E10December 14, 2022 - Huma Abedin
CBS News's Major Garrett discusses Senator Kyrsten Sinema's party defection, Elon Musk gets booed at a Dave Chappelle show, and author and political strategist Huma Abedin stops by.
12/14/2022
Full Ep
21:32
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E11January 18, 2023 - David Remnick
Margaret Hoover weighs in on President Biden's document scandal, gas stoves are under fire, and The New Yorker editor David Remnick discusses raising the federal government's debt limit.
01/18/2023
Full Ep
21:33
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E12January 25, 2023 - Bomani Jones
CBS News's Major Garrett discusses the rivalry between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, HBO's Bomani Jones talks about the state of sports, and the team breaks down the week's biggest stories.
01/25/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
South ParkS26 There's No Place Like South Park
It's feeling a lot like home on an all-new season of South Park, premiering Wednesday, February 8, at 10/9c.
01/26/2023
Trailer
00:15
Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-HeadMike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head Is Back
Your favorite Texas slackers are ready for more mayhem when Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head arrives on Wednesday, February 8, at 10:30/9:30c.
01/26/2023
Trailer
00:15
South ParkS26 Brace Yourself for New South Park Adventures
Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny are back for a new season of South Park, premiering Wednesday, February 8, 10/9c.
01/23/2023
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022