Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
January 18, 2023 - David Remnick
Season 1 E 11 • 01/18/2023
Margaret Hoover weighs in on President Biden's document scandal, gas stoves are under fire, and The New Yorker editor David Remnick discusses raising the federal government's debt limit.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:27
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E1October 5, 2022 - Pete Buttigieg
The TOTN team gets inside the mind of Vladimir Putin and addresses a vicious act of vandalism, and Kylie Weaver talks with Secretary Pete Buttigieg about a possible presidential run in 2024.
10/05/2022
Full Ep
21:27
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E2October 12, 2022 Senator Cory Booker
The news team dissects and the week's top headlines, and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker stops by.
10/12/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E3October 19, 2022 - Cori Bush
Charles M. Blow and the panel react to Herschel Walker flashing a badge on stage, Barack Obama critiques cancel culture, and Congresswoman Cori Bush discusses her book "The Forerunner."
10/19/2022
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E4October 26, 2022 - Eric Adams
The news team breaks down the week's biggest headlines, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams stops by.
10/26/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E5November 2, 2022 - Kirsten Gillibrand
Political correspondent Major Garrett reacts to the attack on Paul Pelosi, Elon Musk takes over Twitter, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand discusses reproductive rights.
11/02/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E6November 9, 2022 - Ro Khanna
CBS News's Weijia Jiang helps break down the midterm results, Rep. Ro Khanna discusses what the results mean for Democrats, and four conservative men weigh in on reproductive rights.
11/09/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E7November 16, 2022 - Nikki Glaser
New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow and the panel react to Donald Trump announcing a 2024 presidential run, cryptocurrency crashes again, and Nikki Glaser discusses "FBOY Island."
11/17/2022
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E8November 30, 2022 - Bob Woodward
CBS News's Weijia Jiang and the panel discuss Kevin McCarthy's bid for House speaker, President Biden calls for an assault weapon ban, and Bob Woodward discusses Donald Trump's temperament.
11/30/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E9December 7, 2022 - George R.R. Martin
PBS's "Firing Line" host Margaret Hoover reacts to Georgia runoff results, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries takes over as Democratic House leader, and author George R.R. Martin talks "Game of Thrones."
12/07/2022
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E10December 14, 2022 - Huma Abedin
CBS News's Major Garrett discusses Senator Kyrsten Sinema's party defection, Elon Musk gets booed at a Dave Chappelle show, and author and political strategist Huma Abedin stops by.
12/14/2022
Full Ep
21:32
Sign in to Watch
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E11January 18, 2023 - David Remnick
Margaret Hoover weighs in on President Biden's document scandal, gas stoves are under fire, and The New Yorker editor David Remnick discusses raising the federal government's debt limit.
01/18/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
The Daily ShowS28 Wanda Sykes Debuts as The Daily Show Guest Host
The incomparable comedian and actress Wanda Sykes takes her turn as guest host of The Daily Show for a week, starting Monday, January 23 at 11/10c.
01/20/2023
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29
A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie
Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
Cursed FriendsThis Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022