Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Amber Ruffin Does Gymnastics
Season 1 E 102 • 04/09/2021
Amber Ruffin takes Phoebe to a gymnastics gym to practice her splits, backflips and balance-beam walks before the two face off in a competition.
S1 • E1Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonWhitney Cummings Does Horseback Riding
Whitney Cummings helps Phoebe ease her fear of farm animals before teaching her how to ride a horse.
04/09/2021
S1 • E5Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonThe Property Brothers Do Magic
To find out how to put on a magic show, Phoebe has Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott teach her how to perform card tricks and illusions.
04/23/2021
S1 • E6Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonTan France Does a Bake-Off
Phoebe challenges "Queer Eye" host Tan France to a bake-off competition with guest judges Buddy Valastro of the show "Cake Boss" and Christina Tosi of the bakery Milk Bar.
04/23/2021
S1 • E107Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonHasan Minhaj Does Parenting
Hasan Minhaj teaches Phoebe parenting basics like changing diapers and taking family portraits, and Michelle Buteau, Jamie Lee and Baron Vaughn weigh in on whether Phoebe should have kids.
04/30/2021
S1 • E8Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonAshley Graham Does Rollerblading
Supermodel Ashley Graham teaches Phoebe the basics of rollerblading before the two take on a half-pipe.
04/30/2021
S1 • E109Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonDulcé Sloan Does Archery
Dulcé Sloan and Phoebe have a little target practice before facing off in an archery competition.
05/07/2021
S1 • E110Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonEric Nam Does K-Pop
To transform into a K-pop star, Phoebe enlists Eric Nam to help her record a song, learn choreography and film a music video.
05/07/2021
S1 • E3Doing the Most with Phoebe RobinsonKevin Bacon Does a High-Ropes Course
Taking on the great outdoors, Kevin Bacon helps Phoebe overcome her fear of heights and complete a ropes course.
04/16/2021
