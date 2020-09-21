The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
October 7, 2020 - Alexandra Pelosi & Colin Quinn
Season 26 E 7 • 10/07/2020
The coronavirus runs rampant in the White House and the Pentagon, Alexandra Pelosi discusses her documentary "American Selfie," and comedian Colin Quinn talks about his book "Overstated."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E157September 21, 2020 - Anthony Fauci
Trevor honors the life and legacy of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to discuss the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.
09/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E158September 22, 2020 - Dahlia Lithwick & Patrisse Cullors
Desi Lydic calls her "uncle" Lou Dobbs, Slate's Dahlia Lithwick discusses Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors talks about "When They Call You a Terrorist."
09/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E159September 23, 2020 - Bob Woodward
The U.S. presidential election faces threats at home and from abroad, Dulce Sloan makes an economic case against police brutality, and journalist Bob Woodward discusses his book "Rage."
09/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E160September 24, 2020 - Desus Nice, The Kid Mero & Jeff Daniels
A grand jury declines to charge police for the killing of Breonna Taylor, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero talk about "God-Level Knowledge Darts," and Jeff Daniels discusses "The Comey Rule."
09/24/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E1September 28, 2020 - Jane Goodall
The New York Times publishes a major report on President Trump's taxes, Roy Wood Jr. examines voting rights for Florida's ex-felons, and Dr. Jane Goodall discusses chimps and climate change.
09/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E2September 29, 2020 - Misty Copeland
Trevor dives into California's wildfire crisis, Ronny Chieng talks to Philippe Reines about his 2016 role as Donald Trump in mock debates, and dancer Misty Copeland discusses "Bunheads."
09/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E3September 30, 2020 - Al Sharpton & John Cena
Desi Lydic and Ronny Chieng provide coaching during the first presidential debate, Al Sharpton discusses his book "Rise Up," and John Cena talks about his book "Elbow Grease: Fast Friends."
09/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E4October 1, 2020 - Mariah Carey
Presidential debates face rule changes, Ronny Chieng tries on a COVID-19 protection suit for partiers, and Mariah Carey discusses "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" and "The Rarities."
10/01/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E5October 5, 2020 - Jason Momoa & Kat Graham
President Trump battles COVID-19, Jaboukie Young-White reacts to Melania Trump's anti-Christmas decorating rant, Jason Momoa discusses "Gather," and Kat Graham talks about "Cut Throat City."
10/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E6October 6, 2020 - Jason Sudeikis
Trevor highlights the history of U.S. presidents hiding their ailments, Roy Wood Jr. examines GOP efforts to suppress mail-in votes, and Jason Sudeikis discusses his series "Ted Lasso."
10/06/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E8October 8, 2020 - Alex Wagner
Dulce Sloan weighs in on the vice presidential debate, Jordan Klepper goes to a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, and "The Circus" cohost Alex Wagner talks about the presidential election.
10/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E9October 13, 2020 - Anita Hill
President Trump makes a defiant return to the campaign trail, Jaboukie Young-White learns about the Power the Polls initiative, and attorney Anita Hill discusses the Hollywood Commission.
10/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E10October 14, 2020 - Wilmer Valderrama
Trevor examines militias in America, Roy Wood Jr. reconnects with a panel of Black voters, and actor and activist Wilmer Valderrama discusses "NCIS" and the importance of Latino voters.
10/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E11October 15, 2020 - Andrew Cuomo & Nick Offerman
Team Trump pushes conspiracy theories aimed at Joe Biden, New York governor Andrew Cuomo discusses "American Crisis," and Nick Offerman talks about his audio comedy special "All Rise."
10/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E12October 20, 2020 - Matthew McConaughey & Jose Andres
Trevor examines a protest movement against police brutality in Nigeria, actor Matthew McConaughey talks about his memoir "Greenlights," and Jose Andres discusses Chefs for the Polls.
10/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E13October 21, 2020 - Chris Rock
Trevor covers electoral battles in the U.S. Senate, Michael Kosta talks to three deception artists about President Trump's constant lying, and Chris Rock talks about his role on "Fargo."
10/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E14October 22, 2020 - Elizabeth Warren
Roy Wood Jr. begins the countdown of President Trump's top 100 scandals, Desi Lydic Fox-splains allegations against Hunter Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren discusses the presidential race.
10/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E15October 23, 2020 - Alicia Garza & Rashida Jones
Trevor covers the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, activist Alicia Garza discusses her book "The Purpose of Power," and Rashida Jones talks about "On the Rocks."
10/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E16October 26, 2020 - Bruce Springsteen
Early voting surges in the U.S., Roy Wood Jr. continues his countdown of President Trump's top 100 scandals, and Bruce Springsteen talks about his album and documentary "Letter to You."
10/26/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E17October 27, 2020 - Chelsea Handler
Jaboukie Young-White serves as President Trump's beleaguered teleprompter operator, Desi Lydic talks to undecided voters, and comedian Chelsea Handler discusses her special "Evolution."
10/27/2020
Interview
10:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17Chelsea Handler - "Evolution"
Comedian Chelsea Handler talks about her stand-up special "Evolution," challenging herself to become vulnerable onstage after a six-year hiatus and the revelatory power of therapy.
10/27/2020
Highlight
05:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17Understanding the Undecided Voter
Desi Lydic meets with members of the most mysterious of demographics, the undecided voter, and talks to political scientist Rachel Bitecofer about the power of negative partisanship.
10/27/2020
Highlight
06:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17Amy Coney Barrett Joins the Supreme Court & Biden's Reaction
GOP senators ram through the confirmation of controversial Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and Joe Biden reacts by saying he'll form a lengthy bipartisan commission if elected.
10/27/2020
Highlight
03:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17Biden Signs Get Bulldozed & Trump Slams Kamala Harris
A Florida man takes a bulldozer to Biden-Harris yard signs, and President Trump hurls a sexist and anti-socialist jab at Kamala Harris during a campaign rally.
10/27/2020
