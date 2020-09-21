The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E157
September 21, 2020 - Anthony Fauci

Trevor honors the life and legacy of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to discuss the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.
09/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E158
September 22, 2020 - Dahlia Lithwick & Patrisse Cullors

Desi Lydic calls her "uncle" Lou Dobbs, Slate's Dahlia Lithwick discusses Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors talks about "When They Call You a Terrorist."
09/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E159
September 23, 2020 - Bob Woodward

The U.S. presidential election faces threats at home and from abroad, Dulce Sloan makes an economic case against police brutality, and journalist Bob Woodward discusses his book "Rage."
09/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E160
September 24, 2020 - Desus Nice, The Kid Mero & Jeff Daniels

A grand jury declines to charge police for the killing of Breonna Taylor, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero talk about "God-Level Knowledge Darts," and Jeff Daniels discusses "The Comey Rule."
09/24/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E1
September 28, 2020 - Jane Goodall

The New York Times publishes a major report on President Trump's taxes, Roy Wood Jr. examines voting rights for Florida's ex-felons, and Dr. Jane Goodall discusses chimps and climate change.
09/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E2
September 29, 2020 - Misty Copeland

Trevor dives into California's wildfire crisis, Ronny Chieng talks to Philippe Reines about his 2016 role as Donald Trump in mock debates, and dancer Misty Copeland discusses "Bunheads."
09/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E3
September 30, 2020 - Al Sharpton & John Cena

Desi Lydic and Ronny Chieng provide coaching during the first presidential debate, Al Sharpton discusses his book "Rise Up," and John Cena talks about his book "Elbow Grease: Fast Friends."
09/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E4
October 1, 2020 - Mariah Carey

Presidential debates face rule changes, Ronny Chieng tries on a COVID-19 protection suit for partiers, and Mariah Carey discusses "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" and "The Rarities."
10/01/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E5
October 5, 2020 - Jason Momoa & Kat Graham

President Trump battles COVID-19, Jaboukie Young-White reacts to Melania Trump's anti-Christmas decorating rant, Jason Momoa discusses "Gather," and Kat Graham talks about "Cut Throat City."
10/05/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E6
October 6, 2020 - Jason Sudeikis

Trevor highlights the history of U.S. presidents hiding their ailments, Roy Wood Jr. examines GOP efforts to suppress mail-in votes, and Jason Sudeikis discusses his series "Ted Lasso."
10/06/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E7
October 7, 2020 - Alexandra Pelosi & Colin Quinn

The coronavirus runs rampant in the White House and the Pentagon, Alexandra Pelosi discusses her documentary "American Selfie," and comedian Colin Quinn talks about his book "Overstated."
10/07/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E8
October 8, 2020 - Alex Wagner

Dulce Sloan weighs in on the vice presidential debate, Jordan Klepper goes to a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, and "The Circus" cohost Alex Wagner talks about the presidential election.
10/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E9
October 13, 2020 - Anita Hill

President Trump makes a defiant return to the campaign trail, Jaboukie Young-White learns about the Power the Polls initiative, and attorney Anita Hill discusses the Hollywood Commission.
10/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E10
October 14, 2020 - Wilmer Valderrama

Trevor examines militias in America, Roy Wood Jr. reconnects with a panel of Black voters, and actor and activist Wilmer Valderrama discusses "NCIS" and the importance of Latino voters.
10/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E11
October 15, 2020 - Andrew Cuomo & Nick Offerman

Team Trump pushes conspiracy theories aimed at Joe Biden, New York governor Andrew Cuomo discusses "American Crisis," and Nick Offerman talks about his audio comedy special "All Rise."
10/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E12
October 20, 2020 - Matthew McConaughey & Jose Andres

Trevor examines a protest movement against police brutality in Nigeria, actor Matthew McConaughey talks about his memoir "Greenlights," and Jose Andres discusses Chefs for the Polls.
10/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E13
October 21, 2020 - Chris Rock

Trevor covers electoral battles in the U.S. Senate, Michael Kosta talks to three deception artists about President Trump's constant lying, and Chris Rock talks about his role on "Fargo."
10/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E14
October 22, 2020 - Elizabeth Warren

Roy Wood Jr. begins the countdown of President Trump's top 100 scandals, Desi Lydic Fox-splains allegations against Hunter Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren discusses the presidential race.
10/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E15
October 23, 2020 - Alicia Garza & Rashida Jones

Trevor covers the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, activist Alicia Garza discusses her book "The Purpose of Power," and Rashida Jones talks about "On the Rocks."
10/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E16
October 26, 2020 - Bruce Springsteen

Early voting surges in the U.S., Roy Wood Jr. continues his countdown of President Trump's top 100 scandals, and Bruce Springsteen talks about his album and documentary "Letter to You."
10/26/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E17
October 27, 2020 - Chelsea Handler

Jaboukie Young-White serves as President Trump's beleaguered teleprompter operator, Desi Lydic talks to undecided voters, and comedian Chelsea Handler discusses her special "Evolution."
10/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17
Chelsea Handler - "Evolution"

Comedian Chelsea Handler talks about her stand-up special "Evolution," challenging herself to become vulnerable onstage after a six-year hiatus and the revelatory power of therapy.
10/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17
Understanding the Undecided Voter

Desi Lydic meets with members of the most mysterious of demographics, the undecided voter, and talks to political scientist Rachel Bitecofer about the power of negative partisanship.
10/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17
Amy Coney Barrett Joins the Supreme Court & Biden's Reaction

GOP senators ram through the confirmation of controversial Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and Joe Biden reacts by saying he'll form a lengthy bipartisan commission if elected.
10/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17
Biden Signs Get Bulldozed & Trump Slams Kamala Harris

A Florida man takes a bulldozer to Biden-Harris yard signs, and President Trump hurls a sexist and anti-socialist jab at Kamala Harris during a campaign rally.
10/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17
Real Talk from Trump's Teleprompter Operator

President Trump's penchant for making incoherent, off-the-cuff remarks in his speeches inspires a documentary about Trump's long-suffering teleprompter operator (Jaboukie Young-White).
10/27/2020
