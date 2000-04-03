Strangers with Candy
Blank Relay
Season 3 E 6 • 08/21/2000
Jerri tries to boost her track performance and gets trapped in a sordid world of steroid abuse.
Strangers with CandyS2 • E6Hit and Run
Jerri and Mr. Noblet must deal with intense guilt after playing a part in a horrible hit and run accident.
03/04/2000
Full Ep
22:23
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E7To Love, Honor and Pretend
Jerri participates in a fake marriage exercise in health class.
03/11/2000
Full Ep
22:01
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E8The Blank Stare, Pt. 1
Looking for love in all the wrong places, Jerri dumps Flatpoint High for a freaky cult.
06/19/2000
Full Ep
21:36
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E9The Blank Stare, Pt. 2
The Flatpoint High faculty kidnaps Jerri in a desperate attempt to deprogram her from a cult.
06/26/2000
Full Ep
21:45
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS2 • E10A Price Too High for Riches
An expensive sneaker trend teaches Jerri that sometimes money is a girl's best friend.
07/03/2000
Full Ep
22:09
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS3 • E1Jerri's Burning Issue
Jerri learns the hard way that chlamydia is not a flower -- just in time for the big school dance.
07/10/2000
Full Ep
22:05
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS3 • E2Is Freedom Free
Jerri's nude self-portraits ignite a censorship showdown at Flatpoint High.
07/17/2000
Full Ep
22:04
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS3 • E3Trail of Tears
Jerri must confront her racist views when a secret from her past reveals surprising news about her heritage.
07/24/2000
Full Ep
21:31
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS3 • E4Invisible Love
Jerri learns the key to self-respect: keeping your boyfriend happy.
07/31/2000
Full Ep
22:08
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS3 • E5Is My Daddy Crazy?
Jerri learns the value of sanity when Stew, her mom's meat man, goes nuts.
08/14/2000
Full Ep
21:53
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS3 • E6Blank Relay
Jerri tries to boost her track performance and gets trapped in a sordid world of steroid abuse.
08/21/2000
Full Ep
22:04
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS3 • E7Ask Jerri
When Flatpoint High gives Jerri an advice column, she turns to sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll.
09/11/2000
Full Ep
22:15
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS3 • E8There Once Was a Blank from Nantucket
As the victim of sexual harassment, Jerri must decide whether to put out, put up or shut up.
09/18/2000
Full Ep
21:58
Sign in to Watch
Strangers with CandyS3 • E9Bully
Jerri and Mr. Jellineck have close encounters of the school bully kind.
09/25/2000
