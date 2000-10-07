YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Strangers with Candy
Strangers with Candy
22:09
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
Jerri's Burning Issue
Jerri learns the hard way that chlamydia is not a flower -- just in time for the big school dance.
07/10/2000
22:05
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Is Freedom Free
Jerri's nude self-portraits ignite a censorship showdown at Flatpoint High.
07/17/2000
22:04
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
Trail of Tears
Jerri must confront her racist views when a secret from her past reveals surprising news about her heritage.
07/24/2000
21:31
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Invisible Love
Jerri learns the key to self-respect: keeping your boyfriend happy.
07/31/2000
22:08
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
Is My Daddy Crazy?
Jerri learns the value of sanity when Stew, her mom's meat man, goes nuts.
08/14/2000
21:53
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Blank Relay
Jerri tries to boost her track performance and gets trapped in a sordid world of steroid abuse.
08/21/2000
22:04
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Ask Jerri
When Flatpoint High gives Jerri an advice column, she turns to sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll.
09/11/2000
22:15
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
There Once Was a Blank from Nantucket
As the victim of sexual harassment, Jerri must decide whether to put out, put up or shut up.
09/18/2000
21:58
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
Bully
Jerri and Mr. Jellineck have close encounters of the school bully kind.
09/25/2000
22:22
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
The Last Temptation of Blank
Jerri gets chummy with the most popular girl in school and finally gets to be cool.
10/02/2000
About Strangers with Candy