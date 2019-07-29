Lights Out with David Spade
July 31, 2019 - Jim Jefferies, Kaley Cuoco & Steve Byrne
Season 1 E 3 • 07/31/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E1July 29, 2019 - Neal Brennan, Erik Griffin & Whitney Cummings
A Pennsylvania teen wins the Fortnite World Cup, Netflix loses subscribers, and Neal Brennan, Erik Griffin and Whitney Cummings discuss the fate of Instagram likes.
07/29/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E2July 30, 2019 - Theo Von, Jen Kirkman, Candice Thompson & Amy Schumer
Theo Von, Jen Kirkman and Candice Thompson discuss childless adults at Disney World and guess which stars charge the most for Cameo videos, and Amy Schumer calls in.
07/30/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E3July 31, 2019 - Jim Jefferies, Kaley Cuoco & Steve Byrne
Kristen Stewart claims to hear ghosts, Uber lays off hundreds of people, and Jim Jefferies, Kaley Cuoco and Steve Byrne discuss the drama-filled finale of "The Bachelorette."
07/31/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E4August 1, 2019 - Dana Carvey, Al Madrigal & Sarah Tiana
Dana Carvey, Al Madrigal and Sarah Tiana discuss the fate of Woodstock 50 and the alleged end of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and Carvey shows off his impressions.
08/01/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E5August 5, 2019 - Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Chelsea Peretti & Tina Fey
Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero and Chelsea Peretti discuss like-hunters on Instagram and "The Bachelorette" contestant's new romance, and Spade catches up with Tina Fey.
08/05/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E6August 6, 2019 - Fortune Feimster, Nick Kroll & Ian Edwards
Fortune Feimster, Nick Kroll and Ian Edwards discuss a rogue bat on a Spirit Airlines flight and Kylie Jenner's over-the-top gift, and show writer Bobby Miyamoto calls in.
08/06/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E7August 7, 2019 - Kevin Nealon, Guy Branum & Christina P.
Kevin Nealon, Guy Branum and Christina P. discuss Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's split as well as Channing Tatum's social media hiatus, and Spade checks in with Johnny the PA.
08/07/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E8August 8, 2019 - Pete Holmes, Tony Rock & Chelsea Davison
Pete Holmes, Tony Rock and Chelsea Davison discuss Nicolas Cage's bizarre New York Times interview and a farmer's unique proposal, and Spade chats with actor Danny Trejo.
08/08/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E9August 12, 2019 - Wayne Brady, Tim Dillon & Lauren Lapkus
Wayne Brady, Tim Dillon and Lauren Lapkus discuss Caitlyn Jenner's birthday gaffe and an intoxicated flight attendant's arrest, and Spade creates his own diet tea.
08/12/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E10August 13, 2019 - Dennis Miller, Jo Koy, Punkie Johnson & Lara Beitz
Dennis Miller, Jo Koy and Punkie Johnson discuss Alex Rodriguez's robbery and NFL star Jalen Ramsey's intimidation tactics, and comedian Lara Beitz gripes about dating.
08/13/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E11August 14, 2019 - Ron Funches, Chris Franjola, Megan Gailey & Jon Lovitz
Ron Funches, Chris Franjola and Megan Gailey weigh in on Drake's "Abbey Road" tattoo and Mike Tyson's $40,000 monthly weed bill, and Jon Lovitz stops by.
08/14/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E12August 15, 2019 - Robin Thede, Todd Glass, Josh Wolf & Stassi Schroeder
Robin Thede, Todd Glass and Josh Wolf discuss Simon Cowell's new look and Conor McGregor's alleged bar fight, and Stassi Schroeder chats about her first attempt at stand-up.
08/15/2019
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 • E13August 19, 2019 - Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden & Stephen Root
Spade chats with "Barry" cast members Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, D'Arcy Carden and Stephen Root, and Rob Schneider reprises an iconic character from "Saturday Night Live."
08/19/2019
