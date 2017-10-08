Deadliest Chef
Chef to the Death
Season 1 E 2 • 08/10/2017
The final two contestants, Chef Caleb and Chef Ashley, have different goals for this cutthroat cooking competition.
Deadliest ChefS2 • E3Satan's Kitchen
A newly goth Chef Caleb questions the rules of the cooking competition.
08/10/2017
01:56
Deadliest ChefS2 • E2Sexual Chef
Now a judge, Chef Caleb is impressed by a shirtless contestant who makes things hot and steamy in the kitchen.
08/10/2017
01:29
Deadliest ChefS2 • E1Cheferee
Chef Caleb's attempt to spice up his meal completely backfires when one of the judges is allergic to his secret ingredient.
08/10/2017
01:59
Deadliest ChefS1 • E3Chefgasm
Chef Caleb and his opponent try to unwind while waiting to find out who gave the show's judge a "chefgasm."
08/10/2017
01:27
