Ronny Chieng: International Student
Extension Quest
Season 1 E 5 • 08/13/2018
When Ronny accidentally activates a virus on Asher's computer and loses her latest assignment, they both scramble to find a solution ahead of her deadline.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:33
Ronny Chieng: International StudentS1 • E1Pilot
Ronny's time as an international student in Melbourne, Australia, gets off to an inauspicious start when he’s forced to join a drinking competition to get a textbook he needs.
08/13/2018
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
Ronny Chieng: International StudentS1 • E2Guest: (n.) Someone Who Leaves
The International House dormitory where Ronny lives is thrown into disarray when a hard-partying American exchange student moves in.
08/13/2018
Full Ep
21:58
Sign in to Watch
Ronny Chieng: International StudentS1 • E3Asian Rules Football
Ronny and Elvin's professor offers them an automatic A on their group project if they help his football team finally win a match.
08/13/2018
Full Ep
21:36
Sign in to Watch
Ronny Chieng: International StudentS1 • E4Clash! Ronny vs. Instructions! Obey?
Ronny's patience is tested when he volunteers to cover Asher’s shift at the campus co-op.
08/13/2018
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Ronny Chieng: International StudentS1 • E5Extension Quest
When Ronny accidentally activates a virus on Asher's computer and loses her latest assignment, they both scramble to find a solution ahead of her deadline.
08/13/2018
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
Ronny Chieng: International StudentS1 • E6For the Love of Theatre(er)(her)
Ronny realizes he has feelings for Asher and joins the law school faculty comedy show to spend more time with her.
08/13/2018
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021