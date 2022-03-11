The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

November 29, 2022 - Pam Grier

Season 28 E 29 • 11/29/2022

Lawmakers try to prevent a railroad strike, Michael Kosta learns about the haunted doll business, and actor Pam Grier talks about sharing her life story on the podcast "The Plot Thickens."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E19
November 3, 2022 - Dominique Wilkins

Barack Obama hits the campaign trail ahead of the 2022 midterms, Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. host a high-octane voting contest, and former NBA star Dominique Wilkins sits down with Trevor.
11/03/2022
34:55
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E20
November 7, 2022 - Gabriel Iglesias

Democrats and Republicans scramble on the eve of the 2022 midterms, Desi Lydic investigates a poll worker shortage, and Gabriel Iglesias chats about his stand-up special "Stadium Fluffy."
11/07/2022
34:24
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E21
November 8, 2022 - Thuso Mbedu

Trevor and his correspondents provide Election Day coverage of the 2022 midterms, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black governors, and actor Thuso Mbedu talks about "The Woman King."
11/08/2022
31:13
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E22
November 9, 2022 - Mark Leibovich

Trevor covers the results of the 2022 midterms, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Louisiana's refusal to ban slavery, and Mark Leibovich discusses his book "Thank You for Your Servitude."
11/09/2022
24:58
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E23
November 10, 2022 - Jordan Peele

Colorado legalizes psychedelic mushrooms, Ronny Chieng explores the history of Asian-American veterans, and filmmaker Jordan Peele discusses "Nope" and his horror podcast "Quiet Part Loud."
11/10/2022
34:50
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E24
November 14, 2022 - Nas

Democrats retain control of the Senate in the 2022 midterms, Roy Wood Jr. discusses the history of Black superheroes, and rapper Nas talks about his album "King's Disease III."
11/14/2022
34:55
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E25
November 15, 2022 - Danai Gurira

GOP candidate Kari Lake loses the Arizona governor's race, Lewis Black rails against young people acting like old people, and actor Danai Gurira talks about "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
11/15/2022
34:53

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E26
November 16, 2022 - Jonathan Majors

Donald Trump announces a 2024 presidential bid, Desi Lydic breaks down the chaotic history of Black Friday, and actor Jonathan Majors talks about his role in the movie "Devotion."
11/16/2022
42:14

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E27
November 17, 2022 - Barack Obama

Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader, and former President Barack Obama discusses the 2022 midterms and the challenges facing democracy in the U.S. and throughout the world.
11/17/2022
45:31

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S28 • E28
Extended - November 28, 2022 - Will Smith

Donald Trump has dinner with Kanye West and a white supremacist at Mar-a-Lago, Trevor covers the 2022 World Cup, and Will Smith talks about his movie "Emancipation."
11/28/2022
34:55

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E29
Pam Grier - "The Plot Thickens"

Actor Pam Grier talks about sharing stories from her influential life and career on the TCM podcast "The Plot Thickens."
11/29/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E29
The Haunted Doll Business Is Skyrocketing

Michael Kosta learns about the booming haunted doll business with the help of entrepreneur Kat Blowers and enthusiast Stormy Daniels.
11/29/2022
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E29
GOP Slams Trump Dinner, Looming Railroad Strike & More

Republicans criticize Donald Trump for having dinner with a white supremacist, President Biden tries to avert a railroad strike, and Elon Musk lashes out at Apple.
11/29/2022
