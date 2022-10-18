WEEKNIGHTS 11/10c
S28 • E9
October 18, 2022 - Soledad O'Brien & Amy SchumerTrevor examines wild political ads, journalist Soledad O'Brien discusses "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks," and Amy Schumer talks about the return of her show Inside Amy Schumer.10/18/2022
- 34:32
S28 • E8
October 17, 2022 - Chelsea ManningGeorgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker flashes a phony police badge during a debate, Dulcé Sloan highlights the history of Reggaeton, and Chelsea Manning discusses her memoir "README.txt."10/17/2022
- 25:01
S28 • E7
October 13, 2022 - Quintessa SwindellThe January 6 Committee subpoenas Donald Trump, Trump's special master (Michael Kosta) suffers through a thankless job, and "Black Adam" star Quintessa Swindell sits down with Trevor.10/13/2022
- 34:58
S28 • E6
October 12, 2022 - Ghetto GastroJohn Fetterman faces questions about his health, Desi Lydic investigates America's paper shortage, and Ghetto Gastro's Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker talk "Black Power Kitchen."10/12/2022
S28 • E5
S28 • E5
October 11, 2022 - Michael FanoneTrevor covers racism from high-profile Americans, Desi Lydic reports on pro-Russia hacks on U.S. airport websites, and former Washington, D.C., cop Michael Fanone discusses "Hold the Line."10/11/2022
S28 • E4
S28 • E4
Extended - October 6, 2022 - Constance WuPresident Biden pardons people convicted of marijuana possession, Desi Lydic Fox-splains GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, and actor Constance Wu talks about her memoir "Making a Scene."10/06/2022
S28 • E3
S28 • E3
Extended - October 5, 2022 - Maggie HabermanNew York Yankees star Aaron Judge makes home run history, Ronny Chieng gets a hard lesson in professional pillow fighting, and journalist Maggie Haberman discusses her book "Confidence Man."10/05/2022
S28 • E2
S28 • E2
October 4, 2022 - Cori BushIranian women protest their country's brutal regime, Trevor highlights Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and Congresswoman Cori Bush discusses her book "The Forerunner."10/04/2022
S28 • E1
S28 • E1
October 3, 2022 - Cliff "Method Man" SmithVladimir Putin illegally annexes several regions in Ukraine, The Right Stuff dating app caters to conservatives, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith talks about his movie "On the Come Up."10/03/2022
Cast
Trevor NoahHost
Trevor Noah
Desi LydicCorrespondent
Desi Lydic
Desi Lydic joined "The Daily Show" as a correspondent in September 2015 when Trevor Noah started his tenure as host. She is a professionally trained improvisational and comedic actress who studied and performed at The Groundlings and ImprovOlympic. Her first one-hour Comedy Central special "Desi Lydic: Abroad" premiered in May 2019. Desi set out on a global expedition -- exploring how and why the U.S. has fallen so far behind much of the world when it comes to women and education, economics, health and politics. Desi also had a starring role on MTV's hit comedy series "Awkward." Her other credits include FXX's "The League" and Cameron Crowe's "We Bought a Zoo."
Dulcé SloanCorrespondent
Dulcé Sloan
Dulcé Sloan has been a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" since 2017, and her half-hour "Comedy Central Presents" stand-up special premiered in 2019. She was also added to the cast of the upcoming animated FOX series "The Great North," joining an ensemble of comedy heavyweights including Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and Paul Rust. The series, from the creators of FOX's hit animated show "Bob's Burgers," will premiere in 2020. She appears opposite Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin in the indie comedy "Chick Fight," currently in post-production. She can also be seen on OWN's four-part series "Black Women OWN the Conversation."
Michael KostaCorrespondent
Michael Kosta
Ronny ChiengCorrespondent
Ronny Chieng
Ronny Chieng is a stand-up comedian and actor. He was also one of the stars of the worldwide hit movie "Crazy Rich Asians" and has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and in The New York Times and GQ. Ronny co-wrote and starred on his own sitcom "Ronny Chieng: International Student," aired on Comedy Central and Netflix. In December 2019, Chieng released his debut smash hit Netflix stand-up comedy special "Asian Comedian Destroys America." He firmly believes there is absolutely no way anyone is reading this.
Roy Wood Jr.Correspondent
Roy Wood Jr.
Roy Wood Jr.'s comedy has entertained millions across stage, television and radio. In addition to stand-up comedy, producing and acting, during his tenure on "The Daily Show," Roy has used the show's brand of satire to shed a light on serious issues like Chicago gun violence, police reform, LGBTQ+ discrimination, ICE deportations and PTSD in the black community. He also recently appeared in a guest-starring role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" and will be seen on "The Last O.G." on TBS and on the Netflix comedy "Space Force."