Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
S1 • E1
September 17, 2021 - Decrackerfication

Charlamagne Tha God takes inspiration from Germany's denazification process after World War II by making the case that America needs to thoroughly cleanse itself of its Confederate past.
09/17/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
S1 • E2
September 24, 2021 - Only the Feds I Fear

Charlamagne Tha God dives into the FBI's lengthy history of protecting white supremacy while policing Black Americans, and calls for the Bureau to cut ties with the legacy of J. Edgar Hoover.
09/24/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
S1 • E3
October 1, 2021 - Critical Racist Theory

Charlamagne Tha God examines America's conservative backlash against critical race theory, HBCU students react to a provocative presentation, and Ja Rule offers his own words of wisdom.
10/01/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
S1 • E4
Oct. 8, 2021 - Mental Health - Keep That Same Healing Energy

Charlamagne Tha God explores the impacts of generational trauma, Chico Bean and Icewear Vezzo visit a mental health gym, and Dr. Rheeda Walker, Resmaa Menakem and Michelle Williams stop by.
10/08/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
S1 • E5
October 15, 2021 - The Digital Devil

Charlamagne Tha God takes a deep dive into social media's toxic effects, and gets insight from the Center for Humane Technology's Tristan Harris and "Digital Minimalism" author Cal Newport.
10/15/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
S1 • E6
October 29, 2021 - A Tale of the Cowardly Donkeys

Charlamagne Tha God explores why Democrats are afraid to act against the GOP and help Black America, then talks with POTUS Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond and The LOX about saving democracy.
10/29/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
S1 • E7
November 5, 2021 - Nuffin' Season

Charlamagne Tha God examines the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on monogamy, then asks guests Shan Boodram and Michael Eric Dyson what that means for the future of Black families.
11/05/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
S1 • E8
November 12, 2021 - American Faketriotism

Charlamagne Tha God calls out Americans who claim to be patriots while ignoring the concerns of veterans, then chats with Soulja Boy and gets Ed Sheeran's thoughts on fatherhood.
11/12/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
S1 • E9
November 19, 2021 - Is Capitalism CAP?

Charlamagne Tha God explores inflation's impacts, Dr. Claud Anderson discusses building wealth in the Black community, Kevin Hart talks about "True Story," and investor Ian Dunlap stops by.
11/19/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
S1 • E10
December 3, 2021 - The RittenHouse That Kyle Built

Charlamagne Tha God endorses Black people owning legal firearms, advocate Carlos Ellis and journalist Alex Yablon discuss the issue of gun rights, and actor Meagan Good chats about "Harlem."
12/03/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
S1 • E11
December 10, 2021 - Nobody Wins When the Family Feuds

Charlamagne Tha God chats with author Nedra Glover Tawwab and comedians Karlous Miller and Rosebud Baker about navigating toxic families over the holidays, and singer Chlöe stops by.
12/10/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
S1 • E12
December 17, 2021 - Jesus Verzuz Santa

Amanda Seales shares her Christmas power rankings, Chico Bean investigates the reason for the season, Charlamagne Tha God chats with Vice President Kamala Harris, and rapper Cordae stops by.
12/17/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E12
Christmas Power Rankings & Santa vs. Jesus

In order to determine the true reason for the season, Amanda Seales shares her Christmas power rankings, and Chico Bean heads to Brooklyn to find out how Jesus stacks up against Santa Claus.
12/22/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E12
Kamala Harris on Fighting to Protect Democracy

Vice President Kamala Harris talks about working to improve policies on maternal health, infrastructure, voting rights, the challenges posed by Republican obstruction in Congress and more.
12/22/2021
