Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God
November 19, 2021 - Is Capitalism CAP?
Season 1 E 9 • 11/19/2021
Charlamagne Tha God explores inflation's impacts, Dr. Claud Anderson discusses building wealth in the Black community, Kevin Hart talks about "True Story," and investor Ian Dunlap stops by.
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E1September 17, 2021 - Decrackerfication
Charlamagne Tha God takes inspiration from Germany's denazification process after World War II by making the case that America needs to thoroughly cleanse itself of its Confederate past.
09/17/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E2September 24, 2021 - Only the Feds I Fear
Charlamagne Tha God dives into the FBI's lengthy history of protecting white supremacy while policing Black Americans, and calls for the Bureau to cut ties with the legacy of J. Edgar Hoover.
09/24/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E3October 1, 2021 - Critical Racist Theory
Charlamagne Tha God examines America's conservative backlash against critical race theory, HBCU students react to a provocative presentation, and Ja Rule offers his own words of wisdom.
10/01/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E4Oct. 8, 2021 - Mental Health - Keep That Same Healing Energy
Charlamagne Tha God explores the impacts of generational trauma, Chico Bean and Icewear Vezzo visit a mental health gym, and Dr. Rheeda Walker, Resmaa Menakem and Michelle Williams stop by.
10/08/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E5October 15, 2021 - The Digital Devil
Charlamagne Tha God takes a deep dive into social media's toxic effects, and gets insight from the Center for Humane Technology's Tristan Harris and "Digital Minimalism" author Cal Newport.
10/15/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E6October 29, 2021 - A Tale of the Cowardly Donkeys
Charlamagne Tha God explores why Democrats are afraid to act against the GOP and help Black America, then talks with POTUS Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond and The LOX about saving democracy.
10/29/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E7November 5, 2021 - Nuffin' Season
Charlamagne Tha God examines the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on monogamy, then asks guests Shan Boodram and Michael Eric Dyson what that means for the future of Black families.
11/05/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E8November 12, 2021 - American Faketriotism
Charlamagne Tha God calls out Americans who claim to be patriots while ignoring the concerns of veterans, then chats with Soulja Boy and gets Ed Sheeran's thoughts on fatherhood.
11/12/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E10December 3, 2021 - The RittenHouse That Kyle Built
Charlamagne Tha God endorses Black people owning legal firearms, advocate Carlos Ellis and journalist Alex Yablon discuss the issue of gun rights, and actor Meagan Good chats about "Harlem."
12/03/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E11December 10, 2021 - Nobody Wins When the Family Feuds
Charlamagne Tha God chats with author Nedra Glover Tawwab and comedians Karlous Miller and Rosebud Baker about navigating toxic families over the holidays, and singer Chlöe stops by.
12/10/2021
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E12December 17, 2021 - Jesus Verzuz Santa
Amanda Seales shares her Christmas power rankings, Chico Bean investigates the reason for the season, Charlamagne Tha God chats with Vice President Kamala Harris, and rapper Cordae stops by.
12/17/2021
Exclusive
13:50
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E12Christmas Power Rankings & Santa vs. Jesus
In order to determine the true reason for the season, Amanda Seales shares her Christmas power rankings, and Chico Bean heads to Brooklyn to find out how Jesus stacks up against Santa Claus.
12/22/2021
Exclusive
20:49
Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 E12Kamala Harris on Fighting to Protect Democracy
Vice President Kamala Harris talks about working to improve policies on maternal health, infrastructure, voting rights, the challenges posed by Republican obstruction in Congress and more.
12/22/2021
