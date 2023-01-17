The Daily Show
January 18, 2023 - Alexis McGill Johnson
Season 28 E 37 • 01/18/2023
Leslie Jones covers Rep. George Santos's lies, Roy Wood Jr. joins the Golden State Warriors at the White House, and Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson discusses abortion rights.
The Daily ShowS28 • E36January 17, 2023 - Morris Chestnut
Comedian Leslie Jones debuts as guest host, Dulcé Sloan weighs in on Boston's statue honoring Martin Luther King Jr., and Morris Chestnut talks about "The Best Man: The Final Chapters."
01/17/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E38January 19, 2023 - Charlamagne Tha God
On Leslie Jones's last show as guest host, Desi Lydic breaks down the federal government's debt ceiling crisis, and Charlamagne Tha God discusses the importance of therapy.
01/19/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E39January 23, 2023 - Mike Epps
Guest host Wanda Sykes covers Donald Trump's eulogy for a supporter, Roy Wood Jr. talks to passersby in England about American gun culture, and comedian Mike Epps discusses "The Upshaws."
01/23/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E40January 24, 2023 - Katha Pollitt
Wanda Sykes covers the Senate hearing on Ticketmaster, Roy Wood Jr. explains why Disney World should have more racist rides, and feminist writer Katha Pollitt discusses reproductive rights.
01/24/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E41January 25, 2023 - Nia Long
Guest host Wanda Sykes reacts to the U.S. sending tanks to Ukraine, Roy Wood Jr. profiles activists protesting "Cop City" in Atlanta, and actor Nia Long discusses "Missing" and "You People."
01/25/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E42January 26, 2023 - Sherrilyn Ifill
Wanda Sykes advocates for income-based traffic fines, Roy Wood Jr. cashes in on patriotism, and civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill discusses the fight for equality and democracy.
01/26/2023
The Daily ShowS28 • E43January 30, 2023 - Ben Crump, Ibram X. Kendi & Nic Stone
Guest host D.L. Hughley examines the murder of Tyre Nichols with the Nichols family's attorney Ben Crump, and Ibram X. Kendi and Nic Stone discuss their book "How to Be a (Young) Antiracist."
01/30/2023
