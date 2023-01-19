- Full Episodes
Cast
Desi Lydic
Correspondent
Desi Lydic joined "The Daily Show" as a correspondent in September 2015 when Trevor Noah started his tenure as host. She is a professionally trained improvisational and comedic actress who studied and performed at The Groundlings and ImprovOlympic. Her first one-hour Comedy Central special "Desi Lydic: Abroad" premiered in May 2019. Desi set out on a global expedition — exploring how and why the U.S. has fallen so far behind much of the world when it comes to women and education, economics, health and politics. Desi also had a starring role on MTV's hit comedy series "Awkward." Her other credits include FXX's "The League" and Cameron Crowe's "We Bought a Zoo."
Dulcé Sloan
Correspondent
Dulcé Sloan has been a correspondent on "The Daily Show" since 2017, and her half-hour "Comedy Central Presents" stand-up special premiered in 2019. She was cast on the animated FOX series "The Great North," joining an ensemble of comedy heavyweights including Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and Paul Rust. The series, from the creators of FOX's hit animated show "Bob's Burgers," premiered in 2021. She appears opposite Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin in the indie comedy "Chick Fight." She can also be seen on OWN's four-part series "Black Women OWN the Conversation."
Michael Kosta
Correspondent
Ronny Chieng
Correspondent
Ronny Chieng is a stand-up comedian and actor. He was also one of the stars of the worldwide hit movie "Crazy Rich Asians" and has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and in The New York Times and GQ. Ronny co-wrote and starred on his sitcom "Ronny Chieng: International Student," which aired on Comedy Central and Netflix. In December 2019, Chieng released his debut smash hit Netflix stand-up comedy special "Asian Comedian Destroys America!" He firmly believes there is absolutely no way anyone is reading this.
Roy Wood Jr.
Correspondent
Roy Wood Jr.'s comedy has entertained millions across stage, television and radio. In addition to stand-up comedy, producing and acting, during his tenure on "The Daily Show," Roy has used the show's brand of satire to shed a light on serious issues like Chicago gun violence, police reform, LGBTQ+ discrimination, ICE deportations and PTSD in the Black community. He also appeared in a guest-starring role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" and can be seen on "The Last O.G." on TBS and the Netflix comedy "Space Force."
Jordan Klepper
Contributor
Lewis Black
Contributor