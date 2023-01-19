Jordan Klepper Contributor

Jordan Klepper returned to the Emmy Award-winning late-night series "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" to provide field reports throughout the 2020 presidential election and beyond. In 2019, Klepper was the host and executive producer of "Klepper," a comedic docuseries. He is also well-known for hosting the late-night series "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper," his one-hour investigative comedy special "Jordan Klepper Solves Guns" and his memorable appearances as a correspondent on "The Daily Show," which he joined in 2014 under host Jon Stewart and stayed on once Trevor Noah took over in 2015. Klepper's work in the field is a hallmark of his comedy, exemplified by his on-location pieces at Trump rallies, an episode of "The Opposition" he spent "chaperoning democracy" with activist teenagers in Maryland, and his deep dive into the legislative red tape and partisanship-obstructing progress on gun reform in "Jordan Klepper Solves Guns."