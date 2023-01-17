The Daily Show

January 30, 2023 - Ben Crump, Ibram X. Kendi & Nic Stone

Season 28 E 43 • 01/30/2023

Guest host D.L. Hughley examines the murder of Tyre Nichols with the Nichols family's attorney Ben Crump, and Ibram X. Kendi and Nic Stone discuss their book "How to Be a (Young) Antiracist."

The Daily Show
S28 • E36
January 17, 2023 - Morris Chestnut

Comedian Leslie Jones debuts as guest host, Dulcé Sloan weighs in on Boston's statue honoring Martin Luther King Jr., and Morris Chestnut talks about "The Best Man: The Final Chapters."
01/17/2023
Full Ep
24:41

The Daily Show
S28 • E37
January 18, 2023 - Alexis McGill Johnson

Leslie Jones covers Rep. George Santos's lies, Roy Wood Jr. joins the Golden State Warriors at the White House, and Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson discusses abortion rights.
01/18/2023
Full Ep
24:57
The Daily Show
S28 • E38
January 19, 2023 - Charlamagne Tha God

On Leslie Jones's last show as guest host, Desi Lydic breaks down the federal government's debt ceiling crisis, and Charlamagne Tha God discusses the importance of therapy.
01/19/2023
Full Ep
29:28

The Daily Show
S28 • E39
January 23, 2023 - Mike Epps

Guest host Wanda Sykes covers Donald Trump's eulogy for a supporter, Roy Wood Jr. talks to passersby in England about American gun culture, and comedian Mike Epps discusses "The Upshaws."
01/23/2023
Full Ep
23:59

The Daily Show
S28 • E40
January 24, 2023 - Katha Pollitt

Wanda Sykes covers the Senate hearing on Ticketmaster, Roy Wood Jr. explains why Disney World should have more racist rides, and feminist writer Katha Pollitt discusses reproductive rights.
01/24/2023
Full Ep
24:20

The Daily Show
S28 • E41
January 25, 2023 - Nia Long

Guest host Wanda Sykes reacts to the U.S. sending tanks to Ukraine, Roy Wood Jr. profiles activists protesting "Cop City" in Atlanta, and actor Nia Long discusses "Missing" and "You People."
01/25/2023
Full Ep
29:42

The Daily Show
S28 • E42
January 26, 2023 - Sherrilyn Ifill

Wanda Sykes advocates for income-based traffic fines, Roy Wood Jr. cashes in on patriotism, and civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill discusses the fight for equality and democracy.
01/26/2023
Full Ep
24:58

The Daily Show
The Daily Show
S28 • E44
Extended - January 31, 2023 - PJ Morton

D.L. Hughley follows up on the Tyre Nichols case, Jordan Klepper attends a VIP Trump rally, and soul artist PJ Morton talks about his solo album "Watch the Sun."
01/31/2023
Full Ep
28:53

The Daily Show
S28 • E45
February 1, 2023 - Domonique Foxworth

Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley takes the reins for a week of new news and fearless reporting from The Daily Show correspondents.
02/01/2023
