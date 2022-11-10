The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
October 27, 2022 - Diane Kruger
Season 28 E 15 • 10/27/2022
Vladimir Putin might drop a dirty bomb in Ukraine, Ronny Chieng argues about Halloween with random strangers, and actor Diane Kruger discusses her children's book "A Name from the Sky."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E5October 11, 2022 - Michael Fanone
Trevor covers racism from high-profile Americans, Desi Lydic reports on pro-Russia hacks on U.S. airport websites, and former Washington, D.C., cop Michael Fanone discusses "Hold the Line."
10/11/2022
34:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E6October 12, 2022 - Ghetto Gastro
John Fetterman faces questions about his health, Desi Lydic investigates America's paper shortage, and Ghetto Gastro's Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker talk "Black Power Kitchen."
10/12/2022
25:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E7October 13, 2022 - Quintessa Swindell
The January 6 Committee subpoenas Donald Trump, Trump's special master (Michael Kosta) suffers through a thankless job, and "Black Adam" star Quintessa Swindell sits down with Trevor.
10/13/2022
34:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E8October 17, 2022 - Chelsea Manning
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker flashes a phony police badge during a debate, Dulcé Sloan highlights the history of Reggaeton, and Chelsea Manning discusses her memoir "README.txt."
10/17/2022
34:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E9October 18, 2022 - Soledad O'Brien & Amy Schumer
Trevor examines wild political ads, journalist Soledad O'Brien discusses "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks," and Amy Schumer talks about the return of her show Inside Amy Schumer.
10/18/2022
34:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E10October 19, 2022 - Brandi Carlile
MacKenzie Scott donates nearly $85 million to the Girl Scouts, slap fighting becomes an official sport, and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile talks about her album "In the Canyon Haze."
10/19/2022
24:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E11October 20, 2022 - Tyler James Williams
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns in record time, Desi Lydic reports on legal marijuana sales at Florida gas stations, and Tyler James Williams discusses his show "Abbott Elementary."
10/20/2022
34:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E12October 24, 2022 - John David Washington
Rishi Sunak becomes Britain's new prime minister, Jordan Klepper probes Americans about the likelihood of another civil war, and actor John David Washington discusses "The Piano Lesson."
10/24/2022
34:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E13October 25, 2022 - Mira Murati & Ralph Macchio
Trevor highlights Arizona's MAGA governor candidate Kari Lake, OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati discusses DALL-E, and actor Ralph Macchio talks about his memoir "Waxing On."
10/25/2022
34:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E14October 26, 2022 - Elizabeth Banks
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz square off in a debate, Desi Lydic explores the origins of Halloween, and Elizabeth Banks discusses her movie "Call Jane."
10/26/2022
24:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E16October 31, 2022 - Stacey Abrams
The Daily Show kicks off a week in Atlanta before Georgia's 2022 midterms, Michael Kosta explores the city's hot spots, and Trevor interviews Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams.
10/31/2022
24:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E999The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms
Jordan Klepper visits Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona to observe a GOP gripped by election denial and conspiracy theories, and Congressman Adam Kinzinger discusses the state of democracy.
11/01/2022
24:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E17November 1, 2022 - T-Pain
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover gets off to a rocky start, Dulcé Sloan discusses the richness of Atlanta's Black culture with Bem Joiner, and Grammy-winning artist T-Pain chats with Trevor.
11/01/2022
34:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E18November 2, 2022 - Raphael Warnock
Attack ads flood the airwaves ahead of the 2022 midterms, Roy Wood Jr. tries to create a hip-hop hit to encourage voting, and Trevor sits down with Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock.
11/02/2022
25:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E19November 3, 2022 - Dominique Wilkins
Barack Obama hits the campaign trail ahead of the 2022 midterms, Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. host a high-octane voting contest, and former NBA star Dominique Wilkins sits down with Trevor.
11/03/2022
34:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E20November 7, 2022 - Gabriel Iglesias
Democrats and Republicans scramble on the eve of the 2022 midterms, Desi Lydic investigates a poll worker shortage, and Gabriel Iglesias chats about his stand-up special "Stadium Fluffy."
11/07/2022
34:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E21November 8, 2022 - Thuso Mbedu
Trevor and his correspondents provide Election Day coverage of the 2022 midterms, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black governors, and actor Thuso Mbedu talks about "The Woman King."
11/08/2022
31:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E22November 9, 2022 - Mark Leibovich
Trevor covers the results of the 2022 midterms, Roy Wood Jr. reacts to Louisiana's refusal to ban slavery, and Mark Leibovich discusses his book "Thank You for Your Servitude."
11/09/2022
30:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 • E23November 10, 2022 - Jordan Peele
Colorado legalizes psychedelic mushrooms, Ronny Chieng explores the history of Asian-American veterans, and filmmaker Jordan Peele discusses "Nope" and his horror podcast "Quiet Part Loud."
11/10/2022
09:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E23So Much News, So Little Time - Legal Shrooms & More
Colorado votes to legalize psychedelic mushrooms, Sean Penn inexplicably lends his Oscar to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, new Twitter rules spur fake accounts and more.
11/10/2022
05:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E23Ronny Chieng Teaches You About Asians - Veterans
Ronny Chieng explores the history of Asian-American veterans, including Corporal Joseph Pierce's service in the Union Army during the Civil War and Sen. Daniel Inouye's World War II heroics.
11/10/2022
