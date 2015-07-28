The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail
The One with Tiny
Season 3 E 7 • 11/15/2016
Jonah and Kumail power through technical difficulties, Joel Kim Booster surveys the audience about porn, River Butcher discusses their favorite sport, and Gelmania returns.
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS2 • E5The One with All the Spitting
Comedians Nick Thune, Andrew Santino, John Early and Fred Armisen join Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani for a night of stand-up and spit-takes in the back of a comic book store.
07/28/2015
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS2 • E6The One with the Clearance Issues
Hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani welcome Aparna Nancherla, Ron Funches, Al Madrigal and Chelsea Peretti to a night of stand-up in the back of a comic book store.
08/04/2015
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS2 • E7The One Where Hannibal Looks Like "Miami Vice"
Hannibal Buress, Kate Berlant and Paul Scheer perform, and Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani reminisce about their many failed romances.
08/11/2015
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS2 • E8The One with the Coco
Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani discuss their favorite bands and welcome Joe Mande, Lauren Lapkus, Beth Stelling and Natasha Leggero to a night of stand-up comedy.
08/18/2015
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS3 • E1The One with the Improv Troupe
Jonah makes fun of Kumail's fashion choices, Byron Bowers reinvents a classic board game, and Jonah's little sister performs with her improv team.
09/27/2016
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS3 • E2The One with the Box of Pain
Jonah and Kumail engage in an exercise in optimism, David Wain performs a magic trick, Michelle Buteau describes a beauty blunder, and Paul F. Tompkins gets mad about math.
10/04/2016
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS3 • E3The One with More Dicks
After Kumail gives Jonah some acting tips, they introduce performances from Martha Kelly, Maria Bamford, the Lucas Brothers and supergroup the Five Footprints.
10/11/2016
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS3 • E4The One with the Hypnotic Herpes
Jonah and Kumail figure out what their porn names would be, and Solomon Georgio, Al Jackson and Jen Kirkman perform.
10/18/2016
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS3 • E5The One Without Neil deGrasse Tyson
Jonah and Kumail debate the existence of aliens with Steven Yeun, Brandon Wardell does a Justin Bieber impression, and Guy Branum explains how he missed his papal calling.
10/25/2016
The Meltdown with Jonah and KumailS3 • E6The One with OCD. The One with OCD. The One with OCD.
Rachel Bloom sings a song about having O.C.D., Baron Vaughn opens up about dealing with the U.S.'s racial climate, and Ian Karmel poses a question about Shaquille O'Neal.
11/01/2016
