The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail

Hosts Jonah Ray and Kumail Nanjiani welcome the best comedians around as they experiment with new bits onstage and hang out backstage.
About The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail

Based on the popular live show, The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail features comedy icons and up-and-comers performing in the back of a comic book shop.