Kroll Show
Finger Magnets
Season 2 E 7 • 02/25/2014
The Rich Dicks join a cyber revolution, young Larry Bird competes in a two-point shooting contest, and PubLIZity's Cassandra gets her own reality show.
Kroll ShowS1 • E4Can I Finish?/Armond About Town
A look into the lives of men with ponytails, Fabrice Fabrice on the streets and Dr. Armond's life as a newly single man.
02/13/2013
Kroll ShowS1 • E5Dine & Dash/Roman's Empire
Roman gets a spin-off show, Nick explores dining and dashing, and Gil and George play basketball, which leads to a serious injury.
02/20/2013
Kroll ShowS1 • E7Ice Dating/Car Trouble
Liz B. and C-Czar fall in love on "Ice Dating," the Rich Dicks crash their car, and radio host El Chupacabra talks a rock star out of suicide.
02/27/2013
Kroll ShowS1 • E8Liz's Wedding/Please God
Bobby Bottleservice starts a new venture, Liz and Liz clash when Liz B. gets married, and Ref Jeff runs a bounce house business.
03/06/2013
Kroll ShowS2 • E1Cake Train
C-Czar begins his training at Dad Academy, Liz B. gets a visit from her niece Denise, and Gil and George prank a British nanny.
01/14/2014
Kroll ShowS2 • E2#CanadianSafeSex
Bobby Bottleservice and Peter Paparazzo become gigolos to make some money, and on "Wheels, Ontario," Mikey prepares to lose his virginity.
01/21/2014
Kroll ShowS2 • E3Oh, Armond
Dr. Armond finds himself under house arrest after being accused of murdering his wife, and the Rich Dicks compose a eulogy for Wen's Grampy Goobie.
01/28/2014
Kroll ShowS2 • E4Sponsored by Stamps
Mikey and Tunes experience culture shock while visiting an American university, Nash Rickey tries to reunite his old band, and Ref Jeff makes a new friend.
02/04/2014
Kroll ShowS2 • E5Krolling Around with Nick Clown
The kids in Gene Creemers's "Get Out!" PSA give updates on their lives, Ref Jeff gets a job working for the TSA, and contestants compete for startup cash on "Signing Bonus."
02/11/2014
Kroll ShowS2 • E6Mother Daughter Sister Wife
George and Gil make trouble at a local Y, C-Czar learns a lesson in patience, and tensions mount at Gigolo House when Bobby clashes with Eagle Wing.
02/18/2014
Kroll ShowS2 • E8Mercury Poisoning
George and Gil's excessive tuna consumption comes back to haunt them, two Pennsylvania pawn shop owners switch places, and Dr. Armond consults with public defender Ron Funches.
03/04/2014
Kroll ShowS2 • E9Bounce
Doctor Armond's murder trial heats up, C-Czar reconnects with his mom, and Bobby Bottleservice helps Farley record a single.
03/11/2014
Kroll ShowS2 • E10Banff Is on Fire
Doctor Armond gets used to living with his father, Tunes goes down a shady path after discovering her hidden rap talents, and "Show Us Your Songs Toronto" has its epic finale.
03/18/2014
Kroll ShowS2 • E11Blisteritos Presents: Dad Academy Graduation Party
C-Czar starts acting out as his graduation from Dad Academy approaches, the Lizzes hold a red carpet event for Blisteritos, and Wendy and Aspen have a costume party.
03/25/2014
Kroll ShowS3 • E1Gigolo H-O-R-S-E
The men of "Gigolo House" compete in a series of challenges, Mikey returns to school with a new style and a pill addiction, and two detectives work a case in "Dead Girl Town."
01/13/2015
Kroll ShowS3 • E2Pleep Ploop
George and Gil contemplate leaving New York, Dr. Armond appears on a matchmaking show, and "Show Us Your Songs" auditions people from across the commonwealth.
01/20/2015
Kroll ShowS3 • E3Bangs
The Rich Dicks experiment with dying, Liz G. goes on a mission to find herself after her new bangs get a tepid reaction, and George and Gil take their show on the road.
01/27/2015
Kroll ShowS3 • E4Karaoke Bullies
Nash Rickey helps Niece Denise confront a karaoke bully, the Pawnsylvania guys prepare for Murph's wedding, and Larry Bird tends bar on the sitcom "Chairs."
02/03/2015
Kroll ShowS3 • E5The In Addition Tos
Bobby assembles an elite team of friends to rescue his mother from Eagle Wing, C-Czar and Liz try dating other people, and Mikey questions his sexuality.
02/10/2015
