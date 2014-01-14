Kroll Show
Nick Kroll takes on pop culture and the absurdity that comes along with it, one sketch at a time.
S2 • E1
Cake TrainC-Czar begins his training at Dad Academy, Liz B. gets a visit from her niece Denise, and Gil and George prank a British nanny.01/14/2014
S2 • E2
#CanadianSafeSexBobby Bottleservice and Peter Paparazzo become gigolos to make some money, and on "Wheels, Ontario," Mikey prepares to lose his virginity.01/21/2014
S2 • E3
Oh, ArmondDr. Armond finds himself under house arrest after being accused of murdering his wife, and the Rich Dicks compose a eulogy for Wen's Grampy Goobie.01/28/2014
S2 • E4
Sponsored by StampsMikey and Tunes experience culture shock while visiting an American university, Nash Rickey tries to reunite his old band, and Ref Jeff makes a new friend.02/04/2014
S2 • E5
Krolling Around with Nick ClownThe kids in Gene Creemers's "Get Out!" PSA give updates on their lives, Ref Jeff gets a job working for the TSA, and contestants compete for startup cash on "Signing Bonus."02/11/2014
S2 • E6
Mother Daughter Sister WifeGeorge and Gil make trouble at a local Y, C-Czar learns a lesson in patience, and tensions mount at Gigolo House when Bobby clashes with Eagle Wing.02/18/2014
S2 • E7
Finger MagnetsThe Rich Dicks join a cyber revolution, young Larry Bird competes in a two-point shooting contest, and PubLIZity's Cassandra gets her own reality show.02/25/2014
S2 • E8
Mercury PoisoningGeorge and Gil's excessive tuna consumption comes back to haunt them, two Pennsylvania pawn shop owners switch places, and Dr. Armond consults with public defender Ron Funches.03/04/2014
S2 • E9
BounceDoctor Armond's murder trial heats up, C-Czar reconnects with his mom, and Bobby Bottleservice helps Farley record a single.03/11/2014
S2 • E10
Banff Is on FireDoctor Armond gets used to living with his father, Tunes goes down a shady path after discovering her hidden rap talents, and "Show Us Your Songs Toronto" has its epic finale.03/18/2014