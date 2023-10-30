The Daily Show
November 15, 2023 - Allyson Felix
Season 28 E 106 • 11/15/2023
Leslie Jones reports on San Francisco's preparations for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, Desi Lydic covers the fighting in Congress, and Allyson Felix talks about her track career.
S28 • E96The Daily ShowOctober 30, 2023 - Nancy Mace
Guest host Charlamagne Tha God discusses President Biden's primary challenger, attempts to match people's political views to their appearance and chats with Congresswoman Nancy Mace.
10/30/2023
22:38
S28 • E97The Daily ShowOctober 31, 2023 - Rich Paul
Charlamagne Tha God discusses NYC Mayor Eric Adams crowdsourcing help, Michael Kosta explores the paranormal real estate market, and sports agent Rich Paul talks about his memoir "Lucky Me."
10/31/2023
32:20
S28 • E98The Daily ShowNovember 1, 2023 - Nikki Haley
Guest host Charlamagne Tha God discusses the rise of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism, Desi Lydic reports on a "Booty Patrol" truck, and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley stops by.
11/01/2023
22:40
S28 • E99The Daily ShowNovember 2, 2023 - Doug Melville
Charlamagne Tha God covers Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony at his father's fraud trial, explains President Biden's low poll numbers and talks to author Doug Melville about "Invisible Generals."
11/02/2023
22:59
S28 • E100The Daily ShowNovember 6, 2023 - Joel Madden
Guest host Sarah Silverman discusses Donald Trump's combative court appearance, delves into the life and career of House Speaker Mike Johnson, and chats with Ink Master's Joel Madden.
11/06/2023
22:50
S28 • E101The Daily ShowNovember 7, 2023 - Cat Bohannon
Sarah Silverman reacts to 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s polling surge, looks for New Yorkers to get high with and chats with author Cat Bohannon about her book "Eve."
11/07/2023
22:51
S28 • E102The Daily ShowNovember 8, 2023 - Margo Price
Sarah Silverman reports on big wins for the Democrats on Election Day 2023, discusses protecting artists' rights in the age of AI, and chats with singer-songwriter and author Margo Price.
11/08/2023
22:48
S28 • E103The Daily ShowNovember 9, 2023 - Judd Apatow
Sarah Silverman covers the third Republican presidential debate with Dulcé Sloan and Desi Lydic, and Judd Apatow discusses producing "Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain."
11/09/2023
22:58
S28 • E104The Daily ShowNovember 13, 2023 - Lisa Leslie
Guest host Leslie Jones reports on Sen. Tim Scott dropping out of the GOP presidential primary, helps families avoid politics at Thanksgiving and sits down with WNBA star Lisa Leslie.
11/13/2023
22:50
S28 • E105The Daily ShowNovember 14, 2023 - Steve Kornacki
Leslie Jones covers the Supreme Court issuing an ethics code, Troy Iwata gets up close and personal with professional cuddlers, and NBC News political correspondent Steve Kornacki stops by.
11/14/2023
22:49
S28 • E107The Daily ShowNovember 16, 2023 - Taika Waititi
Leslie Jones and Jordan Klepper cover Rep. George Santos's decision not to run for reelection, New Yorkers get in the holiday spirit, and filmmaker Taika Waititi discusses "Next Goal Wins."
11/16/2023
22:59
S28 • E108The Daily ShowNovember 20, 2023 - Vashti Harrison
Guest host Dulcé Sloan discusses President Biden's 81st birthday, hooks men up to a period cramp simulator, and talks with author and illustrator Vashti Harrison about her book "Big."
11/20/2023
23:00
S28 • E109The Daily ShowNovember 21, 2023 - John Oliver
Guest host Ronny Chieng discusses the worker revolt at OpenAI, introduces Donald Trump's very busy court scheduler and chats with "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver.
11/21/2023
23:00
S28 • E110The Daily ShowNovember 22, 2023 - Jeff Jackson
Guest hosts Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper visit Fox News to examine the "War on Christmas," John Leguizamo roasts Univision's Trump interview, and Rep. Jeff Jackson discusses gerrymandering.
11/22/2023
22:51
S28 • E111The Daily ShowNovember 27, 2023 - Eric Andre
Guest host Michelle Wolf discusses King Charles III profiting off dead citizens, white women reveal their most white woman traits, and comedian Eric Andre talks about his book "Dumb Ideas."
11/27/2023
22:58
S28 • E112The Daily ShowNovember 28, 2023 - Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Michelle Wolf reacts to Jesse Watters's long-winded Thanksgiving story, Grace Kuhlenschmidt profiles an off-the-grid Manhattanite, and actor Da'Vine Joy Randolph discusses "The Holdovers."
11/28/2023
23:01
S28 • E113The Daily ShowNovember 29, 2023 - Mehdi Hasan
Michelle Wolf discusses Rep. George Santos's defiance in the face of expulsion, gets in on the reverse mortgage grift and talks to journalist Mehdi Hasan about his book "Win Every Argument."
11/29/2023
22:40
S28 • E114The Daily ShowNovember 30, 2023 - Stuart Fischbein
Michelle Wolf reacts to Elon Musk telling off advertisers, delves into America's costly childbirth system and talks with Dr. Stuart Fischbein of the "Birthing Instincts" podcast.
11/30/2023
22:57
S28 • E115The Daily ShowDecember 4, 2023 - S.A. Cosby
Guest host Charlamagne Tha God covers George Santos's expulsion from Congress, Spotify users defend their Wrapped results, and author S.A. Cosby talks about his book "All the Sinners Bleed."
12/04/2023
22:58
S28 • E116The Daily ShowDecember 5, 2023 - Robin Thede
Charlamagne Tha God examines how a second Donald Trump presidency could threaten democracy, Lewis Black looks back on 2023, and comedian Robin Thede talks about her film "Candy Cane Lane."
12/05/2023
