The Daily Show
November 29, 2023 - Mehdi Hasan
Season 28 E 113 • 11/29/2023
Michelle Wolf discusses Rep. George Santos's defiance in the face of expulsion, gets in on the reverse mortgage grift and talks to journalist Mehdi Hasan about his book "Win Every Argument."
S28 • E103The Daily ShowNovember 9, 2023 - Judd Apatow
Sarah Silverman covers the third Republican presidential debate with Dulcé Sloan and Desi Lydic, and Judd Apatow discusses producing "Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain."
11/09/2023
S28 • E104The Daily ShowNovember 13, 2023 - Lisa Leslie
Guest host Leslie Jones reports on Sen. Tim Scott dropping out of the GOP presidential primary, helps families avoid politics at Thanksgiving and sits down with WNBA star Lisa Leslie.
11/13/2023
S28 • E105The Daily ShowNovember 14, 2023 - Steve Kornacki
Leslie Jones covers the Supreme Court issuing an ethics code, Troy Iwata gets up close and personal with professional cuddlers, and NBC News political correspondent Steve Kornacki stops by.
11/14/2023
S28 • E106The Daily ShowNovember 15, 2023 - Allyson Felix
Leslie Jones reports on San Francisco's preparations for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, Desi Lydic covers the fighting in Congress, and Allyson Felix talks about her track career.
11/15/2023
S28 • E107The Daily ShowNovember 16, 2023 - Taika Waititi
Leslie Jones and Jordan Klepper cover Rep. George Santos's decision not to run for reelection, New Yorkers get in the holiday spirit, and filmmaker Taika Waititi discusses "Next Goal Wins."
11/16/2023
S28 • E108The Daily ShowNovember 20, 2023 - Vashti Harrison
Guest host Dulcé Sloan discusses President Biden's 81st birthday, hooks men up to a period cramp simulator, and talks with author and illustrator Vashti Harrison about her book "Big."
11/20/2023
S28 • E109The Daily ShowNovember 21, 2023 - John Oliver
Guest host Ronny Chieng discusses the worker revolt at OpenAI, introduces Donald Trump's very busy court scheduler and chats with "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver.
11/21/2023
S28 • E110The Daily ShowNovember 22, 2023 - Jeff Jackson
Guest hosts Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper visit Fox News to examine the "War on Christmas," John Leguizamo roasts Univision's Trump interview, and Rep. Jeff Jackson discusses gerrymandering.
11/22/2023
S28 • E111The Daily ShowNovember 27, 2023 - Eric Andre
Guest host Michelle Wolf discusses King Charles III profiting off dead citizens, white women reveal their most white woman traits, and comedian Eric Andre talks about his book "Dumb Ideas."
11/27/2023
S28 • E112The Daily ShowNovember 28, 2023 - Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Michelle Wolf reacts to Jesse Watters's long-winded Thanksgiving story, Grace Kuhlenschmidt profiles an off-the-grid Manhattanite, and actor Da'Vine Joy Randolph discusses "The Holdovers."
11/28/2023
S28 • E113The Daily ShowNovember 29, 2023 - Mehdi Hasan
Michelle Wolf discusses Rep. George Santos's defiance in the face of expulsion, gets in on the reverse mortgage grift and talks to journalist Mehdi Hasan about his book "Win Every Argument."
11/29/2023
S28 • E114The Daily ShowNovember 30, 2023 - Stuart Fischbein
Michelle Wolf reacts to Elon Musk telling off advertisers, delves into America's costly childbirth system and talks with Dr. Stuart Fischbein of the "Birthing Instincts" podcast.
11/30/2023
S28 • E115The Daily ShowDecember 4, 2023 - S.A. Cosby
Guest host Charlamagne Tha God covers George Santos's expulsion from Congress, Spotify users defend their Wrapped results, and author S.A. Cosby talks about his book "All the Sinners Bleed."
12/04/2023
S28 • E116The Daily ShowDecember 5, 2023 - Robin Thede
Charlamagne Tha God examines how a second Donald Trump presidency could threaten democracy, Lewis Black looks back on 2023, and comedian Robin Thede talks about her film "Candy Cane Lane."
12/05/2023
S28 • E117The Daily ShowDecember 6, 2023 - Michael Rubin
Charlamagne Tha God reports on Donald Trump's one-day dictatorship vow, Michael Kosta refuses to bad-mouth Taylor Swift, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin talks about criminal justice reform.
12/06/2023
S28 • E118The Daily ShowDecember 7, 2023 - Jelly Roll
Charlamagne Tha God breaks down the fourth GOP presidential debate, offers alternative celebrity-in-chief candidates and talks to country artist Jelly Roll about his album "Whitsitt Chapel."
12/07/2023
Guest host Kal Penn covers Hunter Biden's tax evasion indictment, Grace Kuhlenschmidt reports on the "gay nutcracker" controversy, and director Zoya Akhtar discusses her film "The Archies."
12/11/2023
Kal Penn reports on Donald Trump's immunity case heading to the Supreme Court, Grace Kuhlenschmidt settles the abortion-rights debate, and Vir Das talks about his stand-up special "Landing."
12/12/2023
Kal Penn reacts to nations agreeing to move away from fossil fuels at the COP28 climate summit, Santa's in financial trouble, and astronaut Mike Massimino discusses his book "Moonshot."
12/13/2023
Kal Penn covers the GOP's impeachment inquiry into President Biden, Troy Iwata reports on exclusive holiday parties, and Taraji P. Henson discusses her musical film "The Color Purple."
12/14/2023
