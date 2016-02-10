Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Atlanta
Season 1 E 1 • 10/02/2016
Kevin Hart heads to Atlanta to host stand-up from comedians Plug Chapman, Mario Tory, David Perdue and Sweet Baby Kita.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E1Atlanta
Kevin Hart heads to Atlanta to host stand-up from comedians Plug Chapman, Mario Tory, David Perdue and Sweet Baby Kita.
10/02/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E2Houston
Kevin Hart travels to Texas and hosts stand-up from Houston-based comics Alfred Kainga, Ken Boyd, Crystal Powell and Tim Mathis.
10/09/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E3Chicago
Kevin Hart heads to Chicago to introduce stand-up from Josh Johnson, Just Nesh, Calvin Evans and Erica Clark.
10/16/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E4Sacramento
Kevin Hart travels to Sacramento, the city that gave him his own holiday, and BT Kingsley, Ellis Rodriguez and JR De Guzman perform.
10/23/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E5Miami
Kevin Hart becomes a Miami cop for a day, meets exercise partners on the beach and introduces stand-up from Plus Pierre, Cisco Duran, J.B. Ball and Pam Bruno.
10/30/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E6Washington, D.C.
While in Washington, D.C., Kevin Hart hosts stand-up sets from Lafayette Wright, Rob Maher and Jamel Johnson, then stops by Howard University to surprise some students.
11/06/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E7Philadelphia
Kevin hones his bartending skills in the City of Brotherly Love and presents stand-up from TuRae Gordon, Lawrence Killebrew, Anthony Moore and Skeet Carter.
11/13/2016
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS1 • E8Birmingham
Kevin Hart returns to Birmingham, Ala., a city that holds special meaning for him, to host stand-up from Trey Mack, Jermaine Johnson and Rocky Dale Davis.
11/20/2016
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E1Phoenix
Kevin Hart travels to Arizona to host stand-up from Phoenix-based comics Bryan Ricci, Terrence DeLane, Jill Kimmel and James "JayMac" McCowan.
11/03/2017
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS2 • E2Seattle
Kevin Hart travels to Seattle to host stand-up from local comics Bo Johnson, Ralph L. Porter, Manny Martin and Kanisha Buss.
11/10/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021