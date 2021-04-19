The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

May 11, 2021 - J Balvin

Season 26 E 94 • 05/11/2021

Trevor examines the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict, Michael Kosta talks to New Yorkers about their city's mayoral race, and reggaeton star J Balvin discusses "The Boy from Medellin."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E902
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Into the MAGA-Verse

Intrepid reporter Jordan Klepper goes on location in an effort to better understand the fervent Trump supporters gathered at rallies and protests across the U.S.
04/19/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E85
April 26, 2021 - Vic Mensa

Trevor covers the latest coronavirus news, Michael Kosta takes a close look at the U.S.'s measurement unit of feet, and rapper Vic Mensa talks about activism and his EP "I Tape."
04/26/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E86
April 27, 2021 - Tarana Burke and Brene Brown

The CDC rolls out relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for mask-wearing, Dulce Sloan gives unsung women rappers their due, and Tarana Burke and Dr. Brene Brown discuss "You Are Your Best Thing."
04/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E87
April 28, 2021 - Anthony Mackie

Fox News pundits spread wild myths about President Biden, Roy Wood Jr. delivers his annual State of Black S**t address, and Anthony Mackie discusses "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."
04/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E88
April 29, 2021 - Mazie K. Hirono & George Lopez

President Biden unveils a major agenda during a speech before Congress, Sen. Mazie K. Hirono discusses her book "Heart of Fire," and George Lopez talks about his film "Walking with Herb."
04/29/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E89
May 3, 2021 - Michael B. Jordan

Apple's latest iPhone update rankles Facebook, Roy Wood Jr. highlights historic Black royals, and actor Michael B. Jordan talks about his role in "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse."
05/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E90
May 4, 2021 - Elizabeth Warren

Trevor serves up some uplifting news for the pandemic era, The Daily Show explores the revolting life story of Senator Ted Cruz, and Senator Elizabeth Warren discusses her book "Persist."
05/04/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E91
May 5, 2021 - Selma van de Perre

Trevor covers a debate over teaching about racism in U.S. schools, Jaboukie Young-White gives tips on adjusting to post-pandemic life, and Selma van de Perre discusses "My Name Is Selma."
05/05/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E92
May 6, 2021 - Alex Gibney & Sara Bareilles

Desi Lydic shares her pandemic-era Mother's Day wish, Alex Gibney discusses his documentary "The Crime of the Century," and Sara Bareilles talks about "Girls5Eva" and "Amidst the Chaos."
05/06/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E93
May 10, 2021 - Ian Manuel & Candace Parker

California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a wild recall race, Ian Manuel discusses his memoir "My Time Will Come," and WNBA star Candace Parker talks about her return to Chicago.
05/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E94
May 11, 2021 - J Balvin

Trevor examines the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict, Michael Kosta talks to New Yorkers about their city's mayoral race, and reggaeton star J Balvin discusses "The Boy from Medellin."
05/11/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E95
May 12, 2021 - Michelle Zauner

Trevor highlights the GOP's ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney, Jordan Klepper examines a wild 2020 election audit in Arizona, and musician Michelle Zauner discusses her book "Crying in H Mart."
05/12/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E96
May 13, 2021 - Frank Luntz & Thuso Mbedu

Ransomware attacks pose a growing threat to the U.S., Frank Luntz discusses getting people vaccinated via the power of language, and actor Thuso Mbedu talks about "The Underground Railroad."
05/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E97
May 17, 2021 - Sharon Stone

The CDC's change in COVID-19 mask guidelines creates an uproar, Ronny Chieng learns about the value of NFTs, and Sharon Stone discusses her book "The Beauty of Living Twice."
05/17/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E98
May 18, 2021 - Salima Koroma

Restaurants have trouble hiring new employees, Roy Wood Jr. highlights the history of Black leaders in America's labor movement, and Salima Koroma discusses her documentary "Dreamland."
05/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E99
May 19, 2021 - Barry Jenkins & Logan Paul

The GOP tries to derail an investigation of the Capitol insurrection, filmmaker Barry Jenkins discusses "The Underground Railroad," and Logan Paul talks about "Mayweather vs. Paul."
05/19/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E100
May 20, 2021 - Jeremy Lin

The pandemic creates a Zoom dysmorphia crisis, Roy Wood Jr. talks to attorney Steven Donziger about his battle with Chevron, and NBA star Jeremy Lin discusses his mental health advocacy.
05/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E101
June 7, 2021 - Indya Moore

The coronavirus vaccination rate faces a snag in the U.S., Ronny Chieng gives a lecture on shady creative writing for the internet, and actor Indya Moore talks about their series "Pose."
06/07/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E102
June 8, 2021 - Gina Yashere & Chris Bosh

Bitcoin cryptocurrency gets beleaguered on many fronts, comedian Gina Yashere talks "Cack-Handed" and "Bob Hearts Abishola," and NBA legend Chris Bosh discusses "Letters to a Young Athlete."
06/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E103
June 9, 2021 - Yvonne Orji

Trevor examines America's crumbling water infrastructure, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. cover summer sports news, and comedian Yvonne Orji discusses "Bamboozled by Jesus" and "Insecure."
06/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E104
June 10, 2021 - Nick Kolcheff & Anthony Ramos

Violence spikes as Americans emerge from lockdown, gamer Nick Kolcheff talks about FaZe Clan and e-sports, and actor and singer Anthony Ramos discusses "In the Heights" and "Love and Lies."
06/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E104
Return to Normal-ish - Post-Lockdown Violence in the U.S.

As millions of Americans emerge from a year under pandemic lockdown, sports fans behave extra-badly, retail workers face violent customers, and airline passengers get into fights on planes.
06/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E104
Nick Kolcheff - FaZe Clan and the Rise of E-Sports

Gamer and FaZe Clan content creator Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff talks about getting on the cover of Sports Illustrated, the surging popularity of watching esports and the future of gaming.
06/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E104
Anthony Ramos - "In the Heights" and "Love and Lies"

Actor and singer Anthony Ramos discusses his role in the movie "In the Heights," what he's learned from working with the film's director Lin-Manuel Miranda, and his album "Love and Lies."
06/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E104
Biden's First Foreign Trip & Jeffrey Toobin's Return to CNN

President Biden makes headlines during his first foreign visit since his election, geographers recognize a fifth ocean on Earth, and CNN welcomes back disgraced analyst Jeffrey Toobin.
06/10/2021
