The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
April 8, 2021 - Lee Isaac Chung
Season 26 E 80 • 04/08/2021
Trevor highlights new culture war battles waged by conservatives, Desi Lydic Fox-splains Georgia's controversial voting law, and director Lee Isaac Chung discusses his movie "Minari."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E70March 15, 2021 - Eddie Murphy
Governor Andrew Cuomo's harassment scandal mounts, Jaboukie Young-White discusses COVID-19 vaccines with Dr. Peter Hotez, and Eddie Murphy talks about his sequel movie "Coming 2 America."
03/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E71March 16, 2021 - Rebecca Carroll & Precious Lee
Former presidents try to convince Americans to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Rebecca Carroll discusses "Surviving the White Gaze," and Precious Lee talks about her trailblazing modeling career.
03/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E72March 17, 2021 - Cynthia Erivo
Trevor explores the history of the Senate filibuster, a mass shooter in the Atlanta area kills several Asian women, and actor and singer Cynthia Erivo discusses her role in "Genius: Aretha."
03/17/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E73March 18, 2021 - Arsenio Hall
Trevor reports on COVID-19 concerns from around the world, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. introduce the Bracket of Bulls**t: Pandemic Edition, and Arsenio Hall discusses "Coming 2 America."
03/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E74March 22, 2021 - Michelle Obama
The British royal family announces plans for a diversity chief, the NCAA faces sexism allegations, and former first lady Michelle Obama discusses "Waffles + Mochi" and Pass the Love.
03/22/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E75March 23, 2021 - Eric Andre
Trevor covers heartwarming news during the pandemic, Desi Lydic explores the history of on-screen female orgasms, and comedian Eric Andre talks about his prank-based movie "Bad Trip."
03/23/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E76March 24, 2021 - Nomzamo Mbatha
Trevor examines the all-encompassing scourge of violence against women, Dulce Sloan celebrates activist women athletes, and Nomzamo Mbatha talks about landing her role in "Coming 2 America."
03/24/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E77April 5, 2021 - Carl L. Hart
Trevor highlights voter suppression in Georgia, Desi Lydic examines how the pandemic disproportionately harms working women, and Dr. Carl L. Hart discusses his book "Drug Use for Grown-Ups."
04/05/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E78April 6, 2021 - Garrett Bradley & Morgan Freeman
The notion of COVID-19 passports creates controversy, director Garrett Bradley discusses her documentary "Time," and Morgan Freeman talks about his "Be There, This Is Your Shot" PSA.
04/06/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E79April 7, 2021 - Danielle Brooks
Trevor explores the rise of NFTs, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. announce the winner of the 2020 Bracket of Bulls**t, and actor Danielle Brooks discusses "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia."
04/07/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E81April 12, 2021 - Miguel
Minnesota police fatally shoot an unarmed Black man, Dulce Sloan examines an effort to remove slurs from Scrabble's word list, and Miguel discusses his EP "Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4."
04/12/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E82April 13, 2021 - Katherine Maher & Travon Free
Trevor examines the powerful position of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, Katherine Maher discusses the mission of Wikipedia, and Travon Free talks about his short film "Two Distant Strangers."
04/13/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E83April 14, 2021 - Elizabeth Nyamayaro & Issa Rae
Trevor highlights developments in problems with policing in the U.S., Elizabeth Nyamayaro discusses her memoir "I Am a Girl from Africa," and Issa Rae talks about her Life Unseen platform.
04/14/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E84April 15, 2021 - Skye Fitzgerald
Canada unveils its Summer Olympics uniform, Trevor examines the dangers of driving while Black, and director Skye Fitzgerald discusses his documentary short film "Hunger Ward."
04/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E902Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Into the MAGA-Verse
Intrepid reporter Jordan Klepper goes on location in an effort to better understand the fervent Trump supporters gathered at rallies and protests across the U.S.
04/19/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E85April 26, 2021 - Vic Mensa
Trevor covers the latest coronavirus news, Michael Kosta takes a close look at the U.S.'s measurement unit of feet, and rapper Vic Mensa talks about activism and his EP "I Tape."
04/26/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E86April 27, 2021 - Tarana Burke and Brene Brown
The CDC rolls out relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for mask-wearing, Dulce Sloan gives unsung women rappers their due, and Tarana Burke and Dr. Brene Brown discuss "You Are Your Best Thing."
04/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E87April 28, 2021 - Anthony Mackie
Fox News pundits spread wild myths about President Biden, Roy Wood Jr. delivers his annual State of Black S**t address, and Anthony Mackie discusses "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."
04/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E88April 29, 2021 - Mazie K. Hirono & George Lopez
President Biden unveils a major agenda during a speech before Congress, Sen. Mazie K. Hirono discusses her book "Heart of Fire," and George Lopez talks about his film "Walking with Herb."
04/29/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E89May 3, 2021 - Michael B. Jordan
Apple's latest iPhone update rankles Facebook, Roy Wood Jr. highlights historic Black royals, and actor Michael B. Jordan talks about his role in "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse."
05/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89Michael B. Jordan - "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse"
Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan talks about tackling his stunt-heavy role in the movie "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse" and shares his ambitious creative goals for the future.
05/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89Tiffany Unveils Men's Engagement Rings
Tiffany & Co. rolls out its first engagement ring for men, trumpeting the company's passion for inclusivity in the process.
05/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89CP Time - The History of Black Royalty
Roy Wood Jr. highlights historic members of Black royalty, including the Zulu Kingdom's King Shaka Zulu, the ruthless Queen Amina and Ethiopia's Emperor Haile Selassie.
05/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89Vaccine Hesitancy & England's Experimental Music Festival
Vaccine-averse Americans could prolong the COVID-19 crisis, and U.K. researchers stage a massive concert as part of a government experiment to study the spread of the coronavirus.
05/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E89If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Apple Drops iPhone Update
Apple's latest update to its iPhone operating system includes a powerful privacy-oriented feature, and Trevor explores the game-changing effects it could have on Facebook's targeted ads.
05/03/2021
