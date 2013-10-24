Adam Devine's House Party
Neighbor Party
Season 1 E 2 • 10/31/2013
Adam Devine hosts Liza Treyger, Josh Rabinowitz, Sean Donnelly and a group of his neighbors who can really throw down at his house party.
Adam Devine's House PartyS1 • E1Ex-Girlfriend
Adam Devine throws a party in a huge mansion with comedians Ahmed Bharoocha, Barry Rothbart and the backstabbing Andrew Santino, who appears to have stolen Adam's girlfriend.
10/24/2013
Adam Devine's House PartyS1 • E2Neighbor Party
Adam Devine hosts Liza Treyger, Josh Rabinowitz, Sean Donnelly and a group of his neighbors who can really throw down at his house party.
10/31/2013
Adam Devine's House PartyS1 • E3Foam Party
Ron Funches, Drennon Davis and Brent Morin join Adam Devine at a huge mansion for a party with beer, stand-up and (most importantly) an insane amount of foam.
11/07/2013
Adam Devine's House PartyS1 • E4Dregory
Comedians Matt Broussard, Matt Koff and Asif Ali have trouble getting their checks from Adam Devine because they can't find his made-up assistant Dregory.
11/14/2013
Adam Devine's House PartyS1 • E5Front Yard Comedy
Adam Devine throws a huge house party with comedians Austin Anderson, Hampton Yount and Annie Lederman, who also happens to be Adam's boo.
11/21/2013
Adam Devine's House PartyS1 • E6Stunt Audition
Adam Devine tries to impress comedians Brooks Whelan, Pete Davidson and especially Adam Ray with his action-star abilities.
12/05/2013
Adam Devine's House PartyS1 • E7Lady Troopers
With the help of a troop of Lady Scouts, Adam Devine throws a huge house party in a mansion with comedians Ron Babcock, The Lucas Brothers and Sam Simmons.
12/12/2013
Adam Devine's House PartyS1 • E8Space Jump II
Adam Devine invites comedians Kevin Barnett, Esther Povitsky and Byron Bowers to party, do stand-up and witness a record-setting space jump.
12/19/2013
Adam Devine's House PartyS2 • E1King Cake, Baby!
After injuring himself on a king cake, Adam gets a little sloppy while hosting stand-up from Ian Karmel, Aparna Nancherla and Brendan Lynch.
09/09/2014
Adam Devine's House PartyS2 • E2Adam Killed a Man
Adam recruits Randy Liedtke, Rob Christensen and Kristen Schaal to help him prank his buddy Kyle Newacheck and do stand-up at his party.
09/11/2014
Adam Devine's House PartyS2 • E3The Seance
After a bad experience at a seance, Adam runs into trouble while hosting performances from Matteo Lane, Mark Serritella and Erik Griffin.
09/18/2014
