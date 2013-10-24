Adam Devine's House Party
Each episode features Workaholics star Adam Devine in a series of scripted scenes, woven together with sets from some of the best up-and-coming comedians working today.
- 20:40
S1 • E1
Ex-GirlfriendAdam Devine throws a party in a huge mansion with comedians Ahmed Bharoocha, Barry Rothbart and the backstabbing Andrew Santino, who appears to have stolen Adam's girlfriend.10/24/2013
S1 • E2
Neighbor PartyAdam Devine hosts Liza Treyger, Josh Rabinowitz, Sean Donnelly and a group of his neighbors who can really throw down at his house party.10/31/2013
S1 • E3
Foam PartyRon Funches, Drennon Davis and Brent Morin join Adam Devine at a huge mansion for a party with beer, stand-up and (most importantly) an insane amount of foam.11/07/2013
S1 • E4
DregoryComedians Matt Broussard, Matt Koff and Asif Ali have trouble getting their checks from Adam Devine because they can't find his made-up assistant Dregory.11/14/2013
S1 • E5
Front Yard ComedyAdam Devine throws a huge house party with comedians Austin Anderson, Hampton Yount and Annie Lederman, who also happens to be Adam's boo.11/21/2013
S1 • E6
Stunt AuditionAdam Devine tries to impress comedians Brooks Whelan, Pete Davidson and especially Adam Ray with his action-star abilities.12/05/2013
S1 • E7
Lady TroopersWith the help of a troop of Lady Scouts, Adam Devine throws a huge house party in a mansion with comedians Ron Babcock, The Lucas Brothers and Sam Simmons.12/12/2013
S1 • E8
Space Jump IIAdam Devine invites comedians Kevin Barnett, Esther Povitsky and Byron Bowers to party, do stand-up and witness a record-setting space jump.12/19/2013