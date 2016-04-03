YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
TRY PARAMOUNT+ FOR FREE
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
PLUTO TV
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Shows
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens
Broad City
Comedy Central Roasts
Comedy on Earth: NYC
Crank Yankers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson
Drunk History
South Park
Tha God's Honest Truth
ALL SHOWS
FULL EPISODES
PLUTO TV
Stand-Up
Holiday Movies
A Clüsterfünke Christmas
Hot Mess Holiday
Holiday Movies
Digital Originals
TV Schedule
LIVE TV
App
SHOP
The Daily Show Shop
South Park Shop
Tha God's Honest Truth Shop
Comedy Central Shop
Adam Devine's House Party
Menu
Adam Devine's House Party
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 3
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
Full Episodes
All Videos
20:41
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
Wedding in Paradise
Adam hosts stand-up from Chris Garcia, Jacob Williams and Megan Gailey and gets himself into a predicament when he lies to a hotel manager.
03/04/2016
20:39
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Sidekicks
Adam looks for a new sidekick and welcomes stand-up from Ryan O'Flanagan, Matt Wayne and Taylor Tomlinson.
03/10/2016
20:40
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
Shy Guy
An injury gives Adam gets a bad case of stage fright, but he still manages to introduce fellow comics Anthony DeVito, Noah Gardenswartz and Neel Nanda.
03/17/2016
20:40
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Kook
Adam immerses himself in the local Hawaiian culture and introduces stand-up from Langston Kerman, Jenny Zigrino and Devin Field.
03/24/2016
20:40
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
The Young Man and the Pig
Adam loses his pet pig after getting too high on magic mushrooms and hosts Kevin Iso, Josh Johnson and Brendan Eyre.
03/31/2016
20:40
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Banyan Tree Elf
Adam enters into a relationship with a sexy magical creature and hosts stand-up from comedians Sarah Tollemache, Leonard Ouzts and Rob Haze.
04/07/2016
20:40
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Documental
Adam becomes the subject of a mysterious documentary and hosts stand-up from Chris Thayer, Myke Wright and Dino Archie.
04/14/2016
20:40
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
A Very Dramatic Episode
Things get dramatic when Alice Wetterlund, Pat Regan and Joe Sinclitico are on the show (but they still manage to do some stand-up).
04/21/2016
20:40
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
Point Broken
Adam tries to surf a dangerous wave in order to impress a woman and welcomes stand-up from Matt Ingebretson, Jen D'Angelo and Amir K.
04/28/2016
20:40
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
Weekend at Adam's
After Adam suffers an injury during a golf match, Jak Knight, Brandon Wardell and Vladimir Caamano find a way to make sure he's still able to host the show.
05/05/2016
About Adam Devine's House Party