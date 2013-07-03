Nathan For You
Liquor Store/Exterminator/Car Wash
Season 2 E 4 • 07/22/2014
Nathan comes up with a way to sell alcohol to minors, helps an exterminator land a hotel contract and uses birds to draw customers to a car wash.
Nathan For YouS1 • E2Santa/Petting Zoo
Nathan stages a viral video to put a petting zoo on the map and sets up a "Santa in the Summer" photo shoot at a mall.
03/07/2013
Nathan For YouS1 • E3Clothing Store/Restaurant
Nathan encourages a clothing store to allow shoplifting and turns a restaurant into the neighborhood toilet.
03/14/2013
Nathan For YouS1 • E4Gas Station/Caricature Artist
Nathan devises the world's greatest rebate to help an independent gas station and transforms a fledgling caricature artist into the King of Sting.
03/21/2013
Nathan For YouS1 • E5Haunted House/The Hunk
Nathan tries to get a haunted house deemed "too scary" and overcomes his fear of the opposite sex by creating a fake reality show.
03/28/2013
Nathan For YouS1 • E6Funeral Home/Burger Joint/Skydiving
Nathan diversifies services at a struggling funeral home, puts a burger joint to the test and goes skydiving.
04/04/2013
Nathan For YouS1 • E7The Claw of Shame
Nathan performs a daring escape in which he risks a fate that is truly worse than death.
04/11/2013
Nathan For YouS1 • E8Private Investigator/Taxi Company
Nathan challenges a private investigator to track him for a day and devises a way to improve taxicab conversations.
04/18/2013
Nathan For YouS2 • E1Mechanic/Realtor
Nathan convinces a mechanic to verify his estimates with a polygraph test and rebrands Sue Stanford as the Ghost Realtor.
07/01/2014
Nathan For YouS2 • E2Souvenir Shop/E.L.A.I.F.F.
Nathan sets up a fake film shoot in an effort to boost sales at a Hollywood souvenir shop, but his plan gets complicated when he discovers that he may have committed fraud.
07/08/2014
Nathan For YouS2 • E3Pet Store/Maid Service
Nathan places a controversial ad in a pet cemetery, takes tips from a focus group in order to become more likeable and devises a method to clean a house in six minutes flat.
07/15/2014
Nathan For YouS2 • E5Dumb Starbucks
Nathan makes use of parody law to open up a coffee shop nearly identical to Starbucks in its branding and appearance.
07/29/2014
Nathan For YouS2 • E6Dating Website/Party Planner
Nathan invents a system to protect women on first dates, proposes a radical new weight-loss program and helps a party planner reduce "guest list" anxiety for her clients.
08/05/2014
Nathan For YouS2 • E7Taxi Service/Hot Dog Stand
Nathan comes up with a way to get a failing taxi company some much-needed press and implements a risky new line-cutting policy at a hot dog stand.
08/12/2014
Nathan For YouS2 • E8Toy Company/Movie Theater
Nathan markets an unappealing children's toy, devises a way to shame people who share their movie snacks and pitches a reality show starring Simon the security guard.
08/19/2014
Nathan For YouS3 • E1Electronics Store
Nathan tries to leverage Best Buy's price-matching policy by advertising a deal on TVs that's too good to be true.
10/15/2015
Nathan For YouS3 • E2Horseback Riding/Man Zone
Nathan makes horseback riding more accessible, develops a line of socially conscious outerwear and creates a place for men to chill out while their girlfriends shop.
10/22/2015
Nathan For YouS3 • E3The Movement
Nathan devises a way to provide a moving company with free labor.
10/29/2015
Nathan For YouS3 • E4Sporting Goods Store/Antique Shop
Nathan recruits child athletes for endorsement deals and finds a way to put drunk people's clumsiness to good use.
11/05/2015
Nathan For YouS3 • E5Smokers Allowed
Nathan works with the owner of a bar to turn her business into an immersive theater experience.
11/12/2015
