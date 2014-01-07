Nathan For You
No idea is too daring for Nathan Fielder as he thinks outside the box to help small business owners make it in a competitive world.
S2 • E1
Mechanic/Realtor - Nathan convinces a mechanic to verify his estimates with a polygraph test and rebrands Sue Stanford as the Ghost Realtor. (07/01/2014)
S2 • E2
Souvenir Shop/E.L.A.I.F.F. - Nathan sets up a fake film shoot in an effort to boost sales at a Hollywood souvenir shop, but his plan gets complicated when he discovers that he may have committed fraud. (07/08/2014)
S2 • E3
Pet Store/Maid Service - Nathan places a controversial ad in a pet cemetery, takes tips from a focus group in order to become more likeable and devises a method to clean a house in six minutes flat. (07/15/2014)
S2 • E4
Liquor Store/Exterminator/Car Wash - Nathan comes up with a way to sell alcohol to minors, helps an exterminator land a hotel contract and uses birds to draw customers to a car wash. (07/22/2014)
S2 • E5
Dumb Starbucks - Nathan makes use of parody law to open up a coffee shop nearly identical to Starbucks in its branding and appearance. (07/29/2014)
S2 • E6
Dating Website/Party Planner - Nathan invents a system to protect women on first dates, proposes a radical new weight-loss program and helps a party planner reduce "guest list" anxiety for her clients. (08/05/2014)
S2 • E7
Taxi Service/Hot Dog Stand - Nathan comes up with a way to get a failing taxi company some much-needed press and implements a risky new line-cutting policy at a hot dog stand. (08/12/2014)
S2 • E8
Toy Company/Movie Theater - Nathan markets an unappealing children's toy, devises a way to shame people who share their movie snacks and pitches a reality show starring Simon the security guard. (08/19/2014)