No idea is too daring for Nathan Fielder as he thinks outside the box to help small business owners make it in a competitive world.
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 4
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
Full Episodes
All Videos
41:20
S4
S4
Nathan For You: A Celebration
Anthony Napoli and Nathan revisit some of the people the show has helped, including a ghost realtor, a teen vandal and a centerfold-turned-private eye.
09/21/2017
21:16
S4 • E1
S4 • E1
The Richards Tip
Nathan stages an elaborate stunt to make it seem like comedian Michael Richards left a $10,000 tip at a deli.
09/28/2017
21:15
S4 • E2
S4 • E2
Chili Shop/Massage Parlor
Nathan devises a method of selling chili in secret and founds a charity to help a massage parlor upsell its clients.
10/05/2017
21:45
S4 • E3
S4 • E3
Andy vs. Uber
Nathan reteams with an old client to enlist several disgruntled taxi drivers for a plot to sabotage Uber's business from the inside.
10/12/2017
21:13
S4 • E4
S4 • E4
The Anecdote
Nathan goes to great lengths to create the perfect talk show anecdote
10/19/2017
21:15
S4 • E5
S4 • E5
Shipping Logistics Company
Nathan teaches an international exporter how to ship smoke alarms tax-free.
10/26/2017
21:15
S4 • E6
S4 • E6
Computer Repair / Psychic
Nathan helps a computer repair shop earn the public's trust, and a psychic's marketing turns personal.
11/02/2017
1:23:51
S4 • E7
S4 • E7
SPECIAL EVENT: SEASON 4 FINALE - FINDING FRANCES
In this special feature-length finale, Nathan attempts to help a Bill Gates impersonator reunite with his long-lost love.
11/09/2017
About Nathan For You
